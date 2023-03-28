Lisa Morales Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater in April

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lisa Morales will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Named "one of the most multifaceted artists to watch" by Rolling Stone, Morales draws inspiration from the Americana, country, and Latin music genres, combining her own unique sound with poetic lyrics to create songs that truly soothe the soul.

Lisa Morales, cousin of Linda Ronstadt, is a world-class singer-songwriter, with a distinctive perspective and a remarkable capacity for looking both inward and outward. The Texas-based artist draws deeply resonant insights from her own experiences navigating the storms of life and making sense of the complex landscape of relationships. Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, she matches her revelatory lyrics with an expansive musical vision that draws upon an eclectic range of stylistic influences to create music of rare emotional depth. She released her most recent album "She Ought to be King" in August of 2022.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.