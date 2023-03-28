Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lisa Morales Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater in April

The performance is on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. 

Mar. 28, 2023  
Lisa Morales Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater in April

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lisa Morales will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Named "one of the most multifaceted artists to watch" by Rolling Stone, Morales draws inspiration from the Americana, country, and Latin music genres, combining her own unique sound with poetic lyrics to create songs that truly soothe the soul.

Lisa Morales, cousin of Linda Ronstadt, is a world-class singer-songwriter, with a distinctive perspective and a remarkable capacity for looking both inward and outward. The Texas-based artist draws deeply resonant insights from her own experiences navigating the storms of life and making sense of the complex landscape of relationships. Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, she matches her revelatory lyrics with an expansive musical vision that draws upon an eclectic range of stylistic influences to create music of rare emotional depth. She released her most recent album "She Ought to be King" in August of 2022.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.




Tickets To Go On Sale This Week for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2023 Photo
Tickets To Go On Sale This Week for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2023
The Heller Awards for Young Artists announced tickets for the 2023 Awards will go on sale Wednesday March 29 at 6:00 p.m. 
SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Broadway in Austin 23-24 Season Photo
SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Broadway in Austin 23-24 Season
Texas Performing Arts’ Broadway in Austin 2023-2024 Season will include six Austin premieres and the return of two audience favorites. 
LUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edwards University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Month Photo
LUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Month
Luchadora!, the award-winning play by Alvaro Saar Rios that celebrates female empowerment, lucha libre wrestling and honors the rich Mexican culture comes to the arena stage at the St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre April 13 – 23, 2023.  
Monique Midgette Joins ZACH Theatre as New Associate Artistic Director Photo
Monique Midgette Joins ZACH Theatre as New Associate Artistic Director
ZACH Theatre has named Monique Midgette as the new Associate Artistic Director.

More Hot Stories For You


Lisa Morales Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater in AprilLisa Morales Comes to Lewisville Grand Theater in April
March 28, 2023

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lisa Morales will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. 
Tickets To Go On Sale This Week for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2023Tickets To Go On Sale This Week for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2023
March 27, 2023

The Heller Awards for Young Artists announced tickets for the 2023 Awards will go on sale Wednesday March 29 at 6:00 p.m. 
SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Broadway in Austin 23-24 SeasonSIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Broadway in Austin 23-24 Season
March 24, 2023

Texas Performing Arts’ Broadway in Austin 2023-2024 Season will include six Austin premieres and the return of two audience favorites. 
LUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next MonthLUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Month
March 24, 2023

Luchadora!, the award-winning play by Alvaro Saar Rios that celebrates female empowerment, lucha libre wrestling and honors the rich Mexican culture comes to the arena stage at the St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre April 13 – 23, 2023.  
Monique Midgette Joins ZACH Theatre as New Associate Artistic DirectorMonique Midgette Joins ZACH Theatre as New Associate Artistic Director
March 23, 2023

ZACH Theatre has named Monique Midgette as the new Associate Artistic Director.
share