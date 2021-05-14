Lights All Night Expands To Mexico Featuring Justice, Nina Kraviz & Tchami

Lights All Night, one of the country's longest-running end-of-the-year parties and premier electronic music festivals, is excited to announce a new partnership with Pollen as it expands to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this coming November 4-7. All-inclusive ticket packages go on sale next Thursday, May 20 at lightsallnight.com.

LAN will soon offer attendees from across the globe a new and highly curated travel experience featuring some of the world's most sought-after electronic music acts and nestled among the idyllic sandy beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The new international event will be a much more intimate experience compared to that of the flagship music festival that regularly hosts 30,000+ guests every New Year's Eve weekend in Dallas, Texas because an extremely limited number of tickets are being made available for purchase.

Music performances at the inaugural destination event in Puerto Vallarta will include a headlining DJ set from the Grammy Award-winning French electronic music duo Justice.

Additional performers include Russian-born electronic music producer and techno powerhouse Nina Kraviz, as well as the critically-acclaimed Parisian DJ Tchami, who is widely considered as one of the pioneers of future house. Stay tuned as several more music performers will be announced in the coming days.

"The Lights All Night team is thrilled to announce this partnership with Pollen to provide our fans a unique boutique experience in Puerto Vallarta," says Lights All Night Owner/Founder Scott Osburn. "I'm personally very excited for this lineup and the timing of this event next fall. It's going to be a great way to get us back to the live experiences we've missed over the last year while gearing up for the return of our Dallas event this coming New Year's Eve."

In addition to all the incredible music performances on Puerto Vallarta's white sandy beaches, the LAN team has worked closely with Pollen to create a highly curated weekend itinerary that goes beyond the typical Mexico beach party and is sure to leave attendees with lasting memories for years to come.

All guests will be treated to an exclusive beach party on Thursday with live music performances to help kick off the festivities. Other unique experiential offerings range from outdoor activities like deep-sea snorkeling excursions and meditative yoga to culinary adventures like visits to a working tequila farm and private dinners on a pirate ship, among others. Those interested should be on the lookout as the full itinerary of weekend events will be released early next week.

A limited number of all-inclusive vacation package options go on sale next Thursday, May 20 at lightsallnight.com. Patrons can secure their spot with a small deposit of just $30 and then pay the rest monthly on a payment plan.

The two hotel partners helping to host LAN attendees in paradise this fall will include the all-inclusive Krystal Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort. With world-class amenities and expansive outdoor pools, both of these award-winning hotels are also located on the golden sand beaches of the Bay of Banderas and near the majestic Sierra Madres mountain range.

"It means so much to be able to work with Lights All Night to put together an incredible trip that everyone deserves after the past year," said Pollen's Strategic Accounts Director Jason Gerali. "Puerto Vallarta is a gorgeous tropical destination and the lineup has all-time greats playing right on the beach. We can't wait to see everyone dancing together again this fall."

Since its inception in 2010, LAN has sought to bring attendees a festival experience unlike any other, featuring a highly curated selection of the world's most sought-after electronic, dance, pop, and hip-hop music acts. With FOMO-inducing performances and larger-than-life production, Lights All Night has become one of the country's premier year-end celebrations to welcome the year to come with over 500 music performers and 350,000 guests having attended the music festival since Year 1.

After a brief hiatus in 2020, the flagship music festival is now scheduled to return to Dallas, Texas for its 11th anniversary this coming New Year's Eve weekend on December 30 and 31. The full music lineup along with ticket on-sale information for the Dallas music festival will be announced later this year at LightsAllNight.com. Although this new destination event in Mexico looks to offer fans an intimate fall getaway, be on the look for more details surrounding the return of the larger-than-life year-end festival this coming December.

For more information visit www.lightsallnight.com.