 Judy Collins and the Richardson Symphony Orchestra Bring The Wildflowers Tour to the Eisemann Center in January

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Judy Collins and the Richardson Symphony Orchestra: The Wildflowers Tour on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. For the tour, Collins will reprise Wildflowers, her seminal 1967 album, accompanied by brand new arrangements for symphony orchestra.



With an impressive career spanning over fifty years, legendary singer/songwriter Judy Collins has thrilled audiences worldwide with her unique blend of interpretative folk songs and contemporary themes. She has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame.



Founded in 1961, the Richardson Symphony Orchestra has grown with the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex and is recognized as one of the premier orchestras of the region. It is the resident symphony of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and offers a variety of classical and pops concerts each season programmed to appeal to the varied audiences of the area. The 2023-2024 season marks Maestro Clay Couturiaux’s eleventh season as Music Director and Conductor of the Richardson Symphony Orchestra and his twenty-second year as Assistant Director of Orchestral Studies at the University of North Texas.



Tickets are $67-$87 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.