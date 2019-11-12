IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE CLASSIC RADIOCAST Returns to Round Rock Stage

Penfold Theatre Company presents It's a Wonderful Life Classic Radiocast November 29 - December 21 at Old Settlers Hall in Round Rock.

Back by popular demand, the show draws audience members back in time to 1946 as members of the KPNF radio station are assembling for a live radio performance of It's a Wonderful Life. Through dozens of characterizations and live Foley sound effects, five talented actors tell the entire story, putting an imaginative twist on a cherished holiday tradition. Guests of all ages will fall in love with George Bailey and his timeless tale of despair, redemption and hope all over again.

It's a Wonderful Life Classic Radiocast continues the Penfold tradition of presenting live radio plays for the holidays. Adapted and directed by Penfold's Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins, It's a Wonderful Life Classic Radiocast invites nostalgia for the days of gathering around the radio together while providing an evening of enjoyment and amusement for the whole family. Says Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder, "After almost a decade, these holiday performances have become a beloved tradition, not just for our artists and staff, but also for our audiences who return year after year to be reminded what the season is really about."

The performance features mock radio commercials for local businesses and a nightly cameo role for a selected member of the audience. Glowing with warmth and undeniably evocative of the true Christmas spirit, the performance is a perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

FAST FACTS

It's a Wonderful Life Classic Radiocast

Adapted and directed by Nathan Jerkins

Featuring Robert Berry, Elizabeth Bernhardt, Ryan Crowder, David Jarrott, and Megan Sherrod.

Old Settler's Hall, 3300 East Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

November 29 - December 21, 2019

$21-$31 General Admission, $16 Students, $19-$29 Seniors (age 60+)/Teacher/Military

Showtimes, tickets, and information available at www.penfoldtheatre.org.





