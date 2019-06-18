Hill Country Community Theatre announces its 2019-20 season featuring two musicals and three comedies, including two world premieres. The five productions in the season include the musical comedy "More Senior Moments," a holiday comedy "A Twisted Christmas Carol," the comedy "Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo," the comedy "The Savannah Sipping Society," and Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical "Carousel." This marks HCCT's 34th year.

"Many plays were considered for the 2019-20 season," said Mike Rademaekers, HCCT's executive director. "With two musicals and three comedies, we know that the plays we've chosen are ones our audiences will enjoy."

HCCT opens its 2019-20 season in September with the world premiere of hilarious musical comedy "More Senior Moments," book and lyrics by Linda Kaufman. This sequel to "Senior Moments" is a series of rollicking musical vignettes dealing with aging. Growing older has many facets and can be uproarious at times and deeply moving at others. The show is guaranteed to produce laughter as it moves from scene to scene, touching on life experiences that every audience member can relate to.

During December's celebrations, HCCT will produce the world premiere comedy "A Twisted Christmas Carol," by Phil Olson. It's Christmas Eve in a small Texas town, and cantankerous BBQ joint owner Buford Johnson argues with his wife, tells her he's skipping Christmas, storms out of the restaurant, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck and goes into a coma. In his dream, he's visited by an ex-business partner who takes him on a Dickensian journey - Texas style!

"Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo" follows in February. From the mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig ("Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," and "Lend Me a Tenor") comes a comedy about Charlotte and George Hay who are on tour in Buffalo in 1953 with a repertory consisting of "Cyrano de Bergerac," the "revised, one nostril version," and Noel Cowards "Private Lives" when they receive word that they might just have one last chance at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee!

In April comes the comedy, "The Savannah Sipping Society" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years.

In July 2020, theatregoers will enjoy Rodgers and Hammerstein's classical musical "Carousel," Music by Richard Rodgers. Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein. Set on the Maine coastline, carousel barker Billy Bigelow's romance with millworker Julie Jordan comes at the price of both their jobs. He participates in a robbery to provide for Julie and their unborn child; after it goes tragically wrong, he is given a chance to make things right.

Season subscriptions are on sale now on the theatre's website, www.theHCCT.org. Season tickets offer savings over single ticket prices, advance ticket reservations and recognition in each program. HCCT is grateful to those generous individuals who donate monetary gifts with the purchase of season tickets. In addition to the benefits received as season subscribers, these donors also receive bonus tickets to the season shows.

For more information about season subscriptions, contact HCCT's box office at (830) 798-8944.





