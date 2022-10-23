Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for A TUNA CHRISTMAS

The two-actor farce will run over three December weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Oct. 23, 2022  

Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Hill Country Community Theatre is already planning for Christmas entertainment on stage; this holiday season will feature a small-town Texas favorite with big laughs: A TUNA CHRISTMAS.

The festive second installment in the Tuna series written by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams explores the town's yuletide events including the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest being sabotaged by a mysterious phantom, and how an unpaid electric bill puts the annual production of A Christmas Carol in jeopardy. The two-actor farce will run over three December weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas. While historically the theatre offers matinees only on Sunday, the overwhelming success of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE prompted HCCT to add Saturday matinee performances for A TUNA CHRISTMAS on December 10 and 17.

Daniel Melton, the recently hired Artistic Director, will direct the fast-paced comedy and all its lightning-quick character and costume changes. "We are lucky to have so many very talented men in this community who auditioned. I think we have the perfect players to produce a terrific show," said Melton. He added, "Everyone will be having a good time with this one!" The two men who will each portray multiple Tuna characters in the production are Tim Dey from Spicewood, and Seth Smith from Granite Shoals. Both men should be familiar faces to HCCT audiences and are very excited to test their skills in this hysterical depiction of the holiday season turmoil in the not-so-big city of Tuna, Texas!

Hill Country Community Theatre is looking forward to a very lively holiday season! Tickets for A TUNA CHRISTMAS will be available to subscribers at the Box Office on November 17, and open to the public beginning November 23 - the day before Thanksgiving. Everyone is encouraged to make plans and reservations to see the show early due to the shorter run of performances. For more information on this show and their other exciting November stage productions, call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.



