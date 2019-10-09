Heart of Texas Orchestra to Perform at the Hill Country Community Theatre

On Friday, October 26 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, October 27 at 2:15 PM, at the Hill Country Community Theatre.

The Heart of Texas Orchestra has been in existence for four years and is comprised of local musicians from all over the Hill Country. Their goal is to provide an opportunity to play and enjoy this style of music and share it with our Hill Country communities. You will enjoy classical selections from Mozart, Rimsky-Korsakov, Haydyn to present-day popular tunes from "Downton Abbey" and "The Greatest Showman."

This concert will be another one of HCCT's "Pay-What-You-Can" events. There are no advanced reservations. Monies will be collected at the door. It is advised that you arrive early to ensure you get seated. Cash and checks only, please.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 FM 2147, at the entrance to Cottonwood Shores at the traffic light.





