Ground Floor Theatre Will Host ELEVATED BLOCK PARTY Next Month

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) will host an Elevated Block Party on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm at the theatre’s intimate venue located at 979 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78702.

Guests are invited to experience an evening of celebration, community, and giving back, all in support of GFT’s continued mission to uplift underrepresented voices in Austin. Join Ground Floor Theatre for a night of delicious food from Esther’s Tex Mex, signature cocktails, live music, and interactive installations that reflect the dynamic spirit of the theatre.

The evening will feature opportunities to connect with the theatre’s creative team, board members, and artists who continue to shape the future of theatre in Austin. As an added highlight, the evening will include the announcement of their upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Overview of Event Schedule

6:30pm Guests arrive and enjoy signature cocktails, food tastings, and live music

7:15pm Formal welcome and presentation

· Special recognition of Ground Floor Theatre supporters

· GFT Writes Guest Speaker

· Queer Camp Alumni

· Performances from GFT’s upcoming musical, Falsettos as well as other musical guests

· 2024/2025 Season Announcement

8:00pm Interactive art installations, live entertainment, and raffle drawings begin.

9:30pm Evening wrap-up with final musical performance and goodbyes.

10:00pm Event concludes

Every dollar raised directly supports Ground Floor Theatre’s mission to amplify diverse voices and stories and provide high quality, accessible theatre and pay-what-you-can ticket pricing to the Austin community. From new play development to educational programming, each contribution helps Ground Floor Theatre continue to create spaces for underrepresented artists and audiences.

Individual Tickets: Individual tickets for GFT’s Elevated Block Party go on sale October 3rd, 2024. Tickets are $100 per person.

Tables (seats 8-10): Tables are available now. Purchasing a table is a great way to secure a dedicated space for you and your guests while supporting GFT’s work.

For more details on ticket sales and table purchases, visit groundfloortheatre.org/blockparty.

