Ground Floor Theatre Announces Resident In Artist Program

Artists will have full use of GFT's venue resources to work on their theatre making and more.

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) announces GFT In Residence, a new quarterly artist in residence program beginning this month with the first artist named as comedian Laura de le Fuente. This new program allows Ground Floor Theatre to expand their mission driven work supporting art by and for unrepresented communities. Artists will have full use of GFT's venue resources to work on their theatre making, mentoring from the GFT creative staff, receive a stipend, along with a fully supported performance at the theatre.

"Our inaugural artist is Queer Latinx comedian, Laura de la Fuente, and it was kismet! Next year she has been chosen to be featured as one of the performers for 2021 ViacomCBS SHOWCASE, their annual event highlighting diverse talent," said Co-Artistic Directors Lisa Scheps and Patti Neff-Tiven. "To be able to have a diverse voice like Laura's kick-off our new initiative was an incredible windfall for Ground Floor. As part of the residency we are looking to culminate Laura's time with us by hosting a 2-day performance in January to be live or streamed."

"I am so honored and... FLOORED to be Ground Floor Theater's inaugural GFT In Residence. I love the important work that Patti and Lisa do for the creative community in Austin," said Laura de la Feunte on being chosen as an artist in residence. She continued, "They give their whole hearts in support of artists and comedians, despite the challenge of creating art during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. I will do my best to be as funny as possible."

Each quarter Ground Floor Theatre will look for an Austin artist that fits within their mission of working with underrepresented communities. GFT will be seeking passionate theatre makers who will benefit from an environment that nourishes and challenges them. The program is for artists who are just establishing or need to re-establish their place in the Austin theatre community.

If you would like to learn more about GFT in Residence, please visit groundfloortheatre.org/residence where you will find information or to donate. All funds donated to the GFT in Residence program will be used to help ensure artists receive a stipend while participating in the program. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Ground Floor Theatre is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

Laura de la Fuente is a comedian, writer, and performer based in Austin, TX. As a house performer at ColdTowne Theater, she performs weekly with all-female improv team, Loverboy, and regularly with all-Latinx improv team, Prima Doñas. Laura co-hosts the bi-weekly queer variety show, QueerTowne on ColdTowneTV's channel on Twitch, and is a writer/performer with queer sketch team, Martini Ranch. She has written her one-hour solo sketch show "Liz Behan: One Woman at Dusk" which completed a sold-out run at ColdTowne Theater in Summer 2019. She has performed in UCB's Del Close Marathon (NYC/LA), San Francisco Sketchfest, The Second City Los Angeles Diversity Comedy Festival, and most recently was cast in the upcoming 2021 ViacomCBS SHOWCASE.

Recognized as the industry leader in actor showcases designed to highlight diverse talent, SHOWCASE has developed into a hybrid comedy show with Broadway-worthy live performances and original, creative writing. The show is attended by executives, showrunners and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

For more information visit www.groundfloortheatre.org.

