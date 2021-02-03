GROUCHO Filmed Stage Show Will Premiere At the Blue Starlite Drive-In

Frank Ferrante 's Groucho, filmed at the two-time Tony Award-winning Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, hits the big screen on March 10 at the Blue Starlite Drive-In in Austin, Texas.

Ferrante, who wrote the stage vehicle, portrays legendary comedian Groucho Marx in the internationally acclaimed show that has racked up over 3,000 performances in over 500 cities since 1985. Independent filmmaker Dreya Weber (The Gymnast and A Marine's Story) directs the stage and film version. Screenings are scheduled through April 7th at the Blue Starlite Drive-In Downtown and Austin Mueller locations.

Blue Starlite's owner Josh Frank says the collaboration with Ferrante emerged from the challenges presented to live theaters and stage performers by the pandemic. "We have developed this 'drive-in/theater' event as a way to keep theater and stage artists in front of patrons during a time when Broadway and most theater companies are not in operation," says Frank. "We thought this would be a perfect setting to launch 'Groucho,'" Frank added.

A New York Theatre World Award winner and a London Laurence Olivier Award nominee for the role, Ferrante will introduce the first week of screenings with question and answer sessions immediately following. "I recently started approaching platforms to broadcast and distribute 'Groucho' when Josh offered this opportunity to launch the film at his drive-ins. The idea of hearing live laughter through those car windows appealed to the performer in me."

The film highlights Groucho's life in story, song, improvisation and audience interaction.