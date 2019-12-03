GIFT OF THE MAGI Reimagined In Austin 1930s

It is Christmas in Austin in the 1930s, but for two young lovers, Jim and Della, the prospects are bleak, as both are out of work and penniless. But their dilemma is solved when both part with their most precious possessions (she her beautiful long hair, he his heirloom pocket watch) in order to buy presents for each other thereby creating, at least for a magical moment, an aura of warmth and giving in the blustery, impersonal southwestern city.

Based on a Story by O. Henry ~ Adapted by Chuck Winkler

Directed by: Eric Beck

Sponsored by: Doug and Shari Foster





