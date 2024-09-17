FRONTERAFEST Returns In October With 30th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FronteraFest (the “Fest”), Austin’s longest-running, and well-known performance festival is celebrating its 30th year with a special listening event on Wednesday, October 2 at 8:00pm at Hyde Park Theatre (511 West 43rd Street) in Austin. Tickets are $15 - $50 and may be purchased at www.hydeparktheatre.org. Proceeds will benefit FronteraFest.

The celebration will feature pre-recorded excerpts of stories from recent interviews with participants, producers, volunteers and others who have been involved with the Fest over the past three decades. The stories were produced in collaboration with a national, independent nonprofit that shares select stories with the public through a podcast, animated shorts digital platforms and best-selling books.

The evening will be a fascinating audio-visual retrospective of the Fest, as told through the eyes of the participants and arts communities. There will also be a panel discussion, Q and A and even some fun FronteraFest trivia.

The 2025 FronteraFest includes three different performance components. The Short Fringe (pieces 25 minutes or less) will run the entirety of the festival (January 14 – February 15), taking place at Hyde Park Theatre, 511 West 43rd Street. Bring Your Own Venue (B.Y.O.V.) runs January 20 through February 2, at various locations throughout Austin and the third component, Mi Casa es Su Teatro takes place one day only on Saturday, February 8, primarily in private Austin homes.

FronteraFest 2025 is currently accepting applications for participation. To apply for Short Fringe, participants may complete and submit an application online (www.hydeparktheatre.org) with non-refundable $50 fee by October 1, (note - after October 1, fee is $60). For B.Y.O.V. or other information, visit www.hydeparktheatre.org or email fronterafest@scriptworks.org.

