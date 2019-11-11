FALL FOR DANCE Starts Tomorrow At B. Iden Payne Theatre

Under the artistic direction of Dorothy O'Shea Overbey and Gesel Mason, Dance Repertory Theatre returns to the stage in Fall For Dance, presenting new works of striking choreography from professional and student choreographers.

Fall For Dance features work by guest artists Rena Butler (2019 Princess Grace Award), Manuel Vignoulle (veteran of Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet) and Elijah Alhadji Gibson (founder of Social Movement Contemporary Dance), as well as faculty members Dorothy O'Shea Overbey (Red Nightfall Productions) and Gesel Mason and student choreographers Mackenzie Lawrence (whose work what do you know about ghosts? features text by Libby Carr) and Khorii Tinson.

The running time for Fall For Dance is approximately 120 minutes with one intermission.

November 12-17, 2019. Performance times are November 12 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview); November 13 at 7:30 p.m. (Opening); November 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. and November 16-17 at 2:00 p.m.

B. Iden Payne Theatre (300 E. 23rd St.), located in the F. Loren Winship Drama Building. A map of the campus: http://theatredance.utexas.edu/about/location-directions-parking

Tickets for performances on November 13-17 ($26 adult, $21 UT faculty and staff, $15 student) are now on sale at authorized ticket outlets, which include the Bass Concert Hall Box Office, most H-E-B stores and all Texas Box Office outlets, online at JoinTheDrama.org, or by calling (512) 477-6060 or (800) 982-BEVO. Tickets for the preview performance on November 12 ($10 adult, $5 student) are available at the Bass Concert Hall Box Office and F. Loren Winship Building Box Office.

For more information on Fall For Dance, please visit JoinTheDrama.org





