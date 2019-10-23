Different Stages Presents Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN

Different Stages opens its 2019 - 2020 season with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein adapted by Patrick Sandford. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant and ambitious young student, discovers the secret of creating life from The Remains of the dead. But elation at his triumph is replaced by horror when he sees his monstrous creation. Abandoned by the one who made him, Frankenstein's Creature is left to a world that fears and rejects him, and soon his innocence turns to misery - and a murderous desire for revenge...

Every word in Patrick Sandford's vigorous adaptation is lifted directly from Mary Shelley's classic Gothic novel. This is one of the greatest horror stories of all time, and one that still grips readers almost two hundred years after its first publication.

Frankenstein is directed by Norman Blumensaadt (The Magic Fire, A Doll's House) and features a cast mostly new to Different Stages. Playing Victor Frankenstein is Travis Williams (Theatre Baton Rouge). Sam Grimes (The Odyssey-ASF) plays The Creature, Frankenstein's creation. Frankenstein's cousin, and father are played by Katie Beth Stubbs (Love's Labor's Lost), and Derek Webster (When We Are Married). The rest of Mary Shelley's colorful and fascinating characters are performed by actors: Mason Anthony Ortiz (McAllister Theatre, San Antonio, TX), Kevin Mayes (Baliwick Repertory, Chicago, IL), Harrison Knight (Camp Shakespeare, Winedale, TX.) Michlynn Langlois, (Mary Moody Northern Theatre, Austin), Fernando Velez (City Theatre, Austin), Antora Delong (Lab@Piven, Chicago, IL), Anna Carvalho (Rosedale Shakespeare, Austin), Philip David Boelsche (Baltimore Rock Opera Society).

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. No performance on Thanksgiving Thursday November 28. Added performance Wednesday December 11. Tickets are: $15 on Wednesday and Thursdays, $20, $25 or $30 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For tickets and information call 512-478-5282 or https://www.differentstagestheatre.org





