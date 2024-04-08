Deaf Austin Theatre Presents TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed (known for her memoir, Wild), adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. Produced in both American Sign Language with spoken English and supertitles.

Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) adapts Strayed's book into an enrapturing and uplifting play that surges with emotion and is called by Variety “a theatrical hug in turbulent times.” Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer. Tissues recommended. Contains strong language and adult content.

The cast includes Leila Hanaumi (Sugar), known for ASL interpreting Barbie on HBOMAX and DAT's The Laramie Project, Russell Harvard* (Letter Writer 1), known for Mr. Wrench in FX's Fargo and the film There Will be Blood, Bethany Borsotti (Letter Writer 2), known for DAT's Love, Loss & What I Wore and Tyler James Fortson (Letter Writer 3), known for his performance as Benny in Deaf Broadway's RENT at Lincoln Center.

Directed by Brian Cheslik** (R&H's Cinderella with ZACH Theatre ‘23 and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma ‘24), with ASL Consultant Sandra Mae Frank* from NBC's New Amsterdam. Voice acting provided by Ashlea Hayes, known for her work in DAT's The Laramie Project and stage managed by John Cartwright II. The dynamic production includes a set designed by Cheyenne Turner, lighting designed by Jacqueline Sindelar, sound by Rodd Simonsen, and projections by Kelsey Moringy.

Tickets and More Information

Deaf Austin Theatre will be performing Tiny Beautiful Things at Sterling Stage Austin, a new performing arts venue in Austin, formerly known as Sterling Event Center, located at 6134 E Us 290 Service Rd. Tiny Beautiful Things will be the premiere unveiling event of this newly renovated black box theater. (https://sterlingstageaustin.com/)

Tiny Beautiful Things will run from May 10 to 25, 2024, with one online streaming performance on May 26, 2024. Tickets will be on sale, starting at $25.00, and can be purchased online at DAT web site. Running time: One hour and 20 minutes. There is no intermission.