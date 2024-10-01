News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DANCE CAROUSEL 2024 Announced At Ground Floor Theatre

Dance Carousel – 40 dances in 40 minutes – follows its triumphant 2023 return from an 11-year hiatus with a brand-new mix of choreographers for the 2024 performances.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
DANCE CAROUSEL 2024 Announced At Ground Floor Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This November, 20+ artists will come together for Dance Carousel at the Ground Floor Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

CONSPIRARE'S CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPHARD at Bass Concert Hall
Reading of LEELA Comes to City Theatre Austin This Month
UPTOWN: A CELEBRATION OF MOTOWN & SOUL Comes to Coppell in October
Spotlight: MOTOWN 65 at Sterling Stage Austin

Dance Carousel – 40 dances in 40 minutes – follows its triumphant 2023 return from an 11-year hiatus with a brand-new mix of choreographers for the 2024 performances.

Dance Carousel is officially back! In 2023, the fun show format reopened to sold-out and raucous audiences at the Ground Floor Theatre. This uniquely formatted production of new contemporary dance and dance-based performance art was founded in 2004 by Ellen Bartel. Productions of the past integrated hundreds of choreographers, dancers, and dancegoers in a distinctly Austin (that is, weirdly wonderful…) event. The return of Dance Carousel has given a new life to an old tradition, cross-pollinating and enlivening the local community with a sweet mix of nostalgia and forward-looking innovation.

Two different programs, Carousel A on Wednesday, November 6th  and Friday, November 8th  and Carousel B on Thursday, November 7th and Saturday, November 9th  will each showcase the work of ten different choreographers. Each choreographer will create 4 one-minute dances that will be shown in a round, amounting to 40 minutes of dance.

The Austin Chronicle proclaimed in 2006 that Dance Carousel is “one of the most pleasurable, thought-provoking, eclectic hours you will ever spend in a theatre” and that “Ellen Bartel's idea of having 10 choreographers create four dances each and then present them in a kind of round is not just a neat, quirky idea, but a brilliantly entertaining one.”



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE







Videos