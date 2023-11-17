City Theatre Presents MOMENTS A Musical Celebration, November 19

Final three performances! City Theatre begins the 2023 holiday season with the musical celebration MOMENTS, November 17 - 19 at Genesis Creative Collective.

This City Theatre Austin presents a special one-weekend musical performance celebrating the legendary composers, singers, and artists that have touched our lives.

Ten incredible performers and guests come together in an intimate and magical evening to tell stories, shares moments, and sing the unforgettable songs of legend's Jerry Herman, Burt Bacharach, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Marvin Hamlisch, and Jason Robert Brown. Featuring music from Chicago, A Chorus Line, Funny Girl, Godspell, Gypsy, Rent, La Cage aux Folles and many more.

A dazzling array of music's best that soar with heart and heartbreak, laughter and love, as City Theatre toasts the amazing talent of singers and songwriters whose shows, songs, and lyrics will live forever.

MOMENTS

November 17 - 19

Friday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25.

Group and student discounts.Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org