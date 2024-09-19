Cast and Creatives Set for I'M PROUD OF YOU at Penfold Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the Central Texas premiere of I’m Proud of You, a play by Tim Madigan and Harry Parker. Opening both Penfold’s 24-25 Season and the company’s new permanent home in Rock Creek Plaza, I’m Proud of Youruns October 4–26, 2024 at the Penfold Theatre.

Based on Tim Madigan’s best-selling memoir by the same title, I’m Proud of You explores the transformative bond between Texas journalist Madigan and the late children’s television show host Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The play is a poignant portrayal of friendship, healing, and the enduring legacy of kindness.

As Rogers gently urges Madigan to share his deepest truths, their unlikely friendship blossoms, offering profound support through life's trials. From reconciling family rifts to navigating illness, I’m Proud of You paints a poignant picture of the transformative power of genuine connection and of the enduring legacy of Fred Rogers' boundless compassion.

"We're proud and excited to open our new home in Round Rock with I'm Proud of You, the Central Texas premiere of a new play, born right here in Texas,” said Penfold Co-Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “It's emblematic of our commitment to develop local stories and storytellers. It also explores a question that is front and center for us as we root ourselves in our new community: what does it mean to be a good neighbor? And who better to answer that question than the iconic good neighbor, Fred Rogers?"

I’m Proud of You was first produced in 2023 by Circle Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by a production by Theatre L’Homme Dieu in Alexandria, Minnesota. Penfold’s production marks the play’s premiere in Central Texas as well as the company’s premiere performance run in their new theatre space.

Casting includes Nathan Jerkins as Tim Madigan, Rick Roemer as Fred Rodgers, Zac Carr as Actor #1 and Jill Klopp Turner as Actor #2.

Written by Tim Madigan and Harry Parker, I’m Proud of You is directed by Steven Pounders. The Production Team includes Set and Properties Design by Desi Roybal, Costume Design by Jenny Hanna Chambers, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar, Sound Design by Brett Weaver, Monroe Oxley as Technical Director, and Amanda Gass as Stage Manager.

Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE