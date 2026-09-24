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Cast and Creatives Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater

The stage adaptation features JP Lopez as Charlie Brown and an alternating student cast.

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Cast and Creatives Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater

 

Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz, based on the beloved Peanuts special. Featuring Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, this stage version brings the simplicity of the original to life. Directed by Nat Miller, A Charlie Brown Christmas will play November 6-December 27, 2026 in The Kleberg at Zach.

A Charlie Brown Christmas includes both an adult and student cast. The adult cast includes JP Lopez as Charlie Brown; Matt Kennedy as Snoopy; Kyra Jackson as Sally; Noah Cantrell as Schroeder; Zaid Ricarte as Linus; and Carter Osborne as Understudy.

The alternating student cast includes Bella Tamayo and Clara Gosewehr as Lucy; and DeAnna Fletcher and Pepper Love Nugent as Pig Pen; and Caeley Hardy as Understudy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Nat Miller with musical direction by Julie Rhodes and choreography by Matt Kennedy. The additional production team includes scenic design by Max Estudillo Cantú; properties design by Rachel Bennick; costume design by Kerry Bechtel; lighting design by S. Elliott; sound design by Rodd Simonsen; stage manager Emma Frances Frith; and assistant stage manager Ivy Clamons.

Special events in celebration of A Charlie Brown Christmas:

Cast and Creatives Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater Image

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