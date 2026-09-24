Cast and Creatives Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater

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Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz, based on the beloved Peanuts special. Featuring Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, this stage version brings the simplicity of the original to life. Directed by Nat Miller, A Charlie Brown Christmas will play November 6-December 27, 2026 in The Kleberg at Zach.

A Charlie Brown Christmas includes both an adult and student cast. The adult cast includes JP Lopez as Charlie Brown; Matt Kennedy as Snoopy; Kyra Jackson as Sally; Noah Cantrell as Schroeder; Zaid Ricarte as Linus; and Carter Osborne as Understudy.

The alternating student cast includes Bella Tamayo and Clara Gosewehr as Lucy; and DeAnna Fletcher and Pepper Love Nugent as Pig Pen; and Caeley Hardy as Understudy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Nat Miller with musical direction by Julie Rhodes and choreography by Matt Kennedy. The additional production team includes scenic design by Max Estudillo Cantú; properties design by Rachel Bennick; costume design by Kerry Bechtel; lighting design by S. Elliott; sound design by Rodd Simonsen; stage manager Emma Frances Frith; and assistant stage manager Ivy Clamons.

Special events in celebration of A Charlie Brown Christmas:

Pay What You Wish Week - Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8, 2026

The Holiday Market at Zach - Saturdays: November 21 & 28; December 12 & 19, 2026 from 3:00-7:00pm; with Kids' Market at Zach Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 12:00-3:30pm

Press Night and Champagne Opening - Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Sensory-Friendly Performance - Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:00am

ASL Performance - Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 11:00am

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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