Cast and Creatives Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater
The stage adaptation features JP Lopez as Charlie Brown and an alternating student cast.
Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz, based on the beloved Peanuts special. Featuring Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, this stage version brings the simplicity of the original to life. Directed by Nat Miller, A Charlie Brown Christmas will play November 6-December 27, 2026 in The Kleberg at Zach.
A Charlie Brown Christmas includes both an adult and student cast. The adult cast includes JP Lopez as Charlie Brown; Matt Kennedy as Snoopy; Kyra Jackson as Sally; Noah Cantrell as Schroeder; Zaid Ricarte as Linus; and Carter Osborne as Understudy.
The alternating student cast includes Bella Tamayo and Clara Gosewehr as Lucy; and DeAnna Fletcher and Pepper Love Nugent as Pig Pen; and Caeley Hardy as Understudy.
A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Nat Miller with musical direction by Julie Rhodes and choreography by Matt Kennedy. The additional production team includes scenic design by Max Estudillo Cantú; properties design by Rachel Bennick; costume design by Kerry Bechtel; lighting design by S. Elliott; sound design by Rodd Simonsen; stage manager Emma Frances Frith; and assistant stage manager Ivy Clamons.
Special events in celebration of A Charlie Brown Christmas:
- Pay What You Wish Week - Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8, 2026
- The Holiday Market at Zach - Saturdays: November 21 & 28; December 12 & 19, 2026 from 3:00-7:00pm; with Kids' Market at Zach Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 12:00-3:30pm
- Press Night and Champagne Opening - Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
- Sensory-Friendly Performance - Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:00am
- ASL Performance - Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 11:00am
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