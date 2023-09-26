Cast and Creatives Set For Austin Premiere Of The THE THIN PLACE at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin Premiere of The Thin Place written by Lucas Hnath with direction by Richard Robichaux in this eerie and gripping new play with an astonishing conclusion. Looking at the fragile boundary between our world and the other side, The Thin Place will play October 25–November 26, 2023 in The Kleberg at ZACH as a ZACH360 experience.

ZACH360 is ZACH's artistic initiative creating dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

“After working on-screen for years around the country, I recently moved back home to Austin and it's thrilling to be behind the scenes crafting a theatrical experience unlike anything you've ever seen. It's been 10 years since I last directed ZACH and to return with a play so filled with surprises has been a wonderful welcome home for me,” said director Richard Robichaux. “The Thin Place is unlike any play I have ever worked on. It has this spine-tingling engagement with the audience that will have people talking for hours and days after the curtain falls. This is a play you don't just see – you feel this play as it unfolds and happens to you. Even as the film industry struggles through a long labor strike and the big streaming services are struggling, this play reminds us why theatre has and will outlive all other mediums.”

Casting for The Thin Place includes Elise Ogden as Linda, Katerina Pappacostas as Hilda, Fernando Rivera as Jerry, and Danielle Bondurant as Sylvia.

The Thin Place is directed by Richard Robichaux. Additional production team includes Rosalind Faires as Assistant Director, Natalie Griffith Robichaux as Diction Coch, Iakov Doumanoff as Scenic & Properties Designer; Kristen Knipp as Costume Designer; Jacob Zamarripa as Lighting Designer; Eliot Haynes as Sound Designer; Robert Tolaro as Stage Manager; and Casey Boriskie as Assistant Stage Manager.