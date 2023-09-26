Cast and Creatives Set For Austin Premiere Of The THE THIN PLACE at ZACH Theatre

Performances run October 25 – November 26, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Cast and Creatives Set For Austin Premiere Of The THE THIN PLACE at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin Premiere of The Thin Place written by Lucas Hnath with direction by Richard Robichaux in this eerie and gripping new play with an astonishing conclusion. Looking at the fragile boundary between our world and the other side, The Thin Place will play October 25–November 26, 2023 in The Kleberg at ZACH as a ZACH360 experience.

ZACH360 is ZACH's artistic initiative creating dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

“After working on-screen for years around the country, I recently moved back home to Austin and it's thrilling to be behind the scenes crafting a theatrical experience unlike anything you've ever seen. It's been 10 years since I last directed ZACH and to return with a play so filled with surprises has been a wonderful welcome home for me,” said director Richard Robichaux. “The Thin Place is unlike any play I have ever worked on. It has this spine-tingling engagement with the audience that will have people talking for hours and days after the curtain falls. This is a play you don't just see – you feel this play as it unfolds and happens to you. Even as the film industry struggles through a long labor strike and the big streaming services are struggling, this play reminds us why theatre has and will outlive all other mediums.”

Casting for The Thin Place includes Elise Ogden as Linda, Katerina Pappacostas as Hilda, Fernando Rivera as Jerry, and Danielle Bondurant as Sylvia.

The Thin Place is directed by Richard Robichaux. Additional production team includes Rosalind Faires as Assistant Director, Natalie Griffith Robichaux as Diction Coch, Iakov Doumanoff as Scenic & Properties Designer; Kristen Knipp as Costume Designer; Jacob Zamarripa as Lighting Designer; Eliot Haynes as Sound Designer; Robert Tolaro as Stage Manager; and Casey Boriskie as Assistant Stage Manager.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: MOMIXS ALICE TAKES US DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: MOMIX'S ALICE TAKES US DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE at Bass Concert Hall

What did our critic think of MOMIX'S ALICE TAKES US DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE at Bass Concert Hall? Momix’s dance production of ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless classics 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' and 'Through the Looking-Glass,' is a mesmerizing and surreal journey into the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

2
Salvage Vanguard Theater Presents The World Premiere Of DECAPITATIONS By Megan Tabaque Photo
Salvage Vanguard Theater Presents The World Premiere Of DECAPITATIONS By Megan Tabaque

Salvage Vanguard Theater has announced the world premiere of Decapitations, by Megan Tabaque.

3
Review: THE GIRL WHO BECAME LEGEND at ZACH Photo
Review: THE GIRL WHO BECAME LEGEND at ZACH

What did our critic think of THE GIRL WHO BECAME LEGEND at ZACH? In the heart of Dustbin, where rules and dust reign supreme, I had the opportunity to experience Sarah Saltwick’s charming THE GIRL WHO BECAME LEGEND. This darling production, a commissioned work by The Kennedy Center, now playing at ZACH, is brought to life and staged by the ensemble work of a creative and sturdy cast and their director Liz Fisher.

4
Filigree Theatre Unveils Fifth Anniversary Season at Factory on 5th, Starting with ANTIGON Photo
Filigree Theatre Unveils Fifth Anniversary Season at Factory on 5th, Starting with ANTIGONE in October

Austin-based independent theatre company, The Filigree Theatre, are back with their Fifth Anniversary Season entitled 'The Woman in the Story,' beginning with their Fall production of 'Antigone,' written by Sophocles and adapted by David Rush.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride the Cyclone (Preview)
B. Iden Payne Theatre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maebell’s Suitcase
The VORTEX (6/14-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny, Like an Abortion
The VORTEX (7/06-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smartest Girl in the World
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (11/30-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Bass Concert Hall (10/03-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Bastrop Opera House (10/28-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Filigree Theatre presents “Antigone”
The Filigree Theatre (10/12-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You