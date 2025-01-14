Cast and Creative Team Set for TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY at Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast for Tomás and the Library Lady based on the books by Pat Mora and adapted by José Cruz González. Directed by Sarah Chong Dickey, Tomás and the Library Lady plays February 21 – March 2, 2025.

2025 will bring Pat Mora’s well-loved book Tomás and the Library Lady to life with the captivating play adapted by José Cruz González. This bilingual production celebrates the love of language and books and how reading and education can make anything possible.

“The Theatre for Youth program was introduced in 2016 and has brought free live theatre productions to over 3,000 students from Title 1 schools,” said Education and Community Engagement Manager Sarah Chong Dickey.” After a pause due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to revive the program this year with José Cruz González’s Tomás and the Library Lady! This inspiring true story of Tomás Rivera perfectly captures the heart of the Theatre for Youth program: offering an avenue of hope, empathy, and understanding to young audiences through the power of live performance.”

Directed by Sarah Chong Dickey casting for Tomás includes Diego Arroyo Aceves; Bernadette Nason; and Erika Santana.

The Production Team also includes original composition and musical direction by Julián Gámez-Arizola, lighting design by Natalie George Productions, co-sound design by Robert S. Fisher and Lowell Bartholomee, and Megan Clarke as stage manager.

