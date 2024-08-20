Cast Set for LUNA at ZACH Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ZACH Theatre’s Family Series will open the 2024-25 Season with Luna directed by Mateo Hernandez at The Whisenhunt at ZACH September 27 – November 16, 2024 with both public and school performances.

Written by Ramón Esquivel, this magical play for all ages reminds everyone they are not alone and how to reach out to build community

Luna stars Jillian Sainz as Soledad, Karina Dominguez as Mama, Julián Gámez-Arizola as Papa, Diego Arroyo-Aceves as Emilio, Malena Pennycook as Frida, Ariel Blanco as Male Understudy, Abby Lerma as Female Understudy.

“Luna is a story about how everyone deserves to experience the magic of friendship - despite how hard it might be to get there. Making friends can be really tough and Luna doesn’t shy away from that reality - especially for our main character who is constantly moving from school to school,” said director Mateo Hernandez. “With over half of all students in Austin ISD identified as Hispanic, it’s vital that ZACH is committed to producing bilingual stories, like Luna, about the Latin experience. This production marks the third time I’ve worked on this play, and I feel lucky to now be in the director seat. We’re all excited to share our take on this important piece of theatre for young audiences!”

Luna is directed by Mateo Hernandez. Additional Production Team includes Teresa Guerrero as scenic designer, Brady Flock as properties designer, Leah Hummel as costume designer, Jacob Zamarripa as lighting designer, and Tim Riggs as sound designer.

Special Events in celebration of Luna:

Pay What You Will Week – Friday, September 27, 2024

ASL Performance – Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 2pm

Luna



Summary:



(Family Friendly) Join Soledad, the daughter of migrant farm workers, on a heartfelt journey of friendship and resilience. Constantly moving from place to place, Soledad finds solace in books, stars, and her steadfast companion, Luna the moon. Struggling to make friends in her ever-changing world, Soledad discovers Frida and Emilio, two kindred spirits yearning for connection. With Luna's encouragement, Soledad takes a leap of faith, learning that true courage comes from embracing risks and taking chances.

Age Recommendation: 5 & up

Run time: Approximately 55 minutes with no intermission.

Comments