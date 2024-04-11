Cast Set For CLYDE'S at Ground Floor Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ground Floor Theatre has announced casting for Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed comedy Clyde’s directed by Lacey Cannon Gonzales and Carl Gonzales. Clyde’s plays May 16 – June 1, 2024 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/clyde.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage serves up a delicious comedy centering around laughs, redemption, and restorative justice. At Clyde’s, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff are on a quest to create the perfect sandwich while navigating their new lives on the outside and their hard-as-nails boss. The menu features loveable characters, big dreams, and a heartwarming story that’s good to the last bite!

“We are deeply thankful to Ground Floor Theatre and Lynn Nottage for the opportunity to share a narrative that delves into the lives of individuals who've navigated the prison system,” said directors Lacey and Carl. “We hope this production fosters dialogue and breathes humanity into their experiences. For us, Clyde’s is an ode to the transformative force of creativity and the strength found within communities.”

The cast includes Yunina Barbour-Payne as Clyde, Devin Finn as Jason, Michael Galvan as Rafael, Zell Miller III as Montrellous, and Vivian Noble as Letitia.

With direction by Lacey Cannon Gonzales and Carl Gonzales, the production team includes scenic design by Maggie Armendariz, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, sound design by Johann Solo, costume design by Jana Zek, properties design and set dressing by Liz Tyson, intimacy director Andy Grapko, technical direction by Kai Frazier, graphic design by Erica Morales with Astrid Rangel as Production Stage Manager and Kelsey Moringy as Stage Manager.