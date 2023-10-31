Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre's rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for the ninth year to The Topfer at ZACH playing November 17 – December 31 with exciting new songs and new cast members in addition to returning favorites under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley.

“As returning fans of the show know, I change some of the music each year to keep it fresh," said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “This season I returned to Dicken's novel to refresh myself with the source material, which led to the inclusion of a couple of plot points missing from my adaptation. This resulted in a tighter show overall and a more complete, and compelling arc for Scrooge's journey.”

Joining the cast this year is “American Idol” star PARIS BENNETT as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Gilchrist; film and stage star Matt DeCaro as Ebenezer Scrooge; and recent Head Over Heels cast members Ryan Everett Wood as Bob Cratchit and MARIEL ARDILA as Belle/Gwendolyn/Ghost Dancer/Ensemble.

Returning favorites include Roderick Sanford as Marley/Fezziwig/Reverend, and Kenny Williams as Ghost of Christmas Past.

“This year's cast is one of the best company of singers we have ever assembled,” expanded Steakley. “I'm really pleased to welcome recording artist and American Idol star Paris Bennett as the Ghost of Christmas Present, with Ryan Everett Wood and Mariel Ardila, who recently starred in ZACH's Head Over Heels, as Bob Cratchit and Belle, respectively. The mix of new artists with long-time audience favorites like Roderick Sanford (Marley) and Kenny Williams (Ghost of Christmas Past) is making for an electric rehearsal process. We can't wait to share this latest version of Dicken's classic with our fresh spin on it.”

Additional casting includes SHARON ROBINSON as Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit; JORDAN BARRON as Charitable Gentleman Two/Stockbroker One/Ensemble; KEITH GRUBER as Fred/Apprentice Scrooge/Stockbroker Three/Ensemble; Daisy Wright as Shopkeeper Stiltz/Ghost Dancer/Dance Captain; GABRIELLE NORTH as Martha Cratchit/Ensemble; Maggie Anderson as Ghost Dancer/Ensemble/Party Guest; KEATON BRANDT as Ensemble/Toy Salesman/Party Guest; JP LOPEZ as Ensemble; and Tyler Jones as u/s Scrooge/Bob Cratchit/Ghost of Christmas Past.

The youth ensemble includes CAMILLE BERGMANN; CLAIRE BUTLER; RYAN CROSBY; ANNIE CURTIS; RENA DEJUANA; CONNOR HOGAN; ISABELLA JOHNSON; QUINN LAPIN; BILLIE GRACE LIT; OSCAR LOPEZ; HADLEY REBTOY; RILEY RICHICHI; MALEAH ROY; KATIE STUMPF; WILDER VAIL-GUTWEILER; MILES WHITNEY-WINSTON; EMILY WOLFMAN; MADELINE YANG.

A Christmas Carol is conceived, adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. Additional production team includes ALLEN ROBERTSON as musical director, JENNIFER YOUNG MAHLSTEADT as choreographer, BOB LAVALLEE as scenic & properties designer, RODD SIMONSEN as video programmer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, ANNA FUGATE as hair and makeup designer, Sarah Maines as lighting designer, AUSTIN BROWN as associate lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, PETE MARTINEZ as associate sound designer, and DEVON MUKO as production stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Pay What You Will Week – Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023

Pride Night – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Press Night – Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening Night – Saturday, November 25 at 7:30pm

ASL Performance on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30pm