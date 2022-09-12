Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' THE OUTSIDER

The show will take place in blackbox theater THE ROSETTE at Baker Center in Hyde Park.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Beyond August Productions announces the full cast for upcoming madcap political farce, THE OUTSIDER, by Paul Slade Smith.

The comedy includes Michael Stuart as Ned, TIM BLACKWOOD as Arthur, PATRICK WHEELER as Dave, ROBYN CONNER as Louise, Shannon Embry as Paige, JILL KLOPP TURNER as Rachel and DARREN SCHARF as A.C..

The Outsider is directed by JEFF HINKLE. The stage manager is MINDY GRIFFIN. This Beyond August Production play is produced in collaboration with The Stage Austin.

Opening night is Saturday, October 1st, 2022 and running for 3 weekends through Sunday, October 16th. The show will take place in blackbox theater THE ROSETTE at Baker Center in Hyde Park. 3908 Avenue B., Austin, TX 78751. Press may RSVP to info@beyondaugustproductions.org.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.


