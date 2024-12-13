COME FROM AWAY North American Tour to Join Unite For Kindness Fundraiser In Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come From Away North America tour actors Richard Chaz Gomez (Kevin T & Others), Tyler Olhansky-Bailon (Diane & Others) and John Anker Bow (Nick & Others) will join the real people they portray onstage, Kevin Tuerff, Diane and Nick Marson, for a private talk-back for participants at the Jan 4, 2025 Pay it Forward 9/11 charity fundraiser, in conjunction with the Come From Away tour stop at Bass Concert Hall at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Fans of the Broadway muscial from New York City, Washington, DC, Kansas City and Houston have already purchased tickets for this exciting event.

The 3-in-1 Kindness event includes a pre-performance reception moderated by CBS Austin news anchor John-Carlos Estrada. Estrada will interview the real characters portrayed in the musical, and share the impact of Pay It Forward 9/11 (referenced in the musical's script) since its inception in Austin, in 2002. Watch "From Gander to Giving Back: How 9/11 Changed an Austin Man's Life Forever" from CBS Austin (Sept 11, 2024).

The package event also includes discounted group orchestra seats to the Jan 4 Come From Away performance. Purchase tickets for the fundraiser, or if you're unable to attend, consider donating a pay-it-forward ticket for a local Austin first responder or musical theater high school student at payitforward911.org.

Two Ways to Win The "Great Gander Getaway Sweepstakes"

Pay it Forward 9/11 announced "The Great Gander Getaway Sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will receive a trip for two to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and tickets to see Come From Away Gander, the "You Are Here" set in the town depicted in the musical, produced by Michael Rubinoff. Rubinoff recently announced the third season in Gander July-August 2025.

Winners will each receive:

Two free roundtrip airline tickets to Newfoundland from any US airport, donated by Air Canada

Two nights free lodging at a Gander hotel

Two free tickets to Come From Away Gander at Joseph Smallwood Theatre, courtesy of Michael Rubinoff

Local transportation provided by Oswald Fudge (retired Constable)

Screech in at the Gander Legion, provided by Beulah Cooper, Brian Mosher and Os Fudge

Gander International Airport tour

Tour of Gander SPCA

Tour of Appleton and Meet the Flynns experience

Two tickets to North Aviation Museum

Supper at Little Cobb's Pond with "Flown into the Arms of Angels" book author Mac Moss.

Signed copy of "Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 Kevin Tuerff

Each sweepstakes prize is valued at $5,000 and two prizes will be awarded by January 5, 2025. One prize will be an online sweepstakes fundraiser Jan 4 in Austin. Learn details, sweepstake rules and conditions at payitforward911.betterworld.org. (Open to US residents only, age 18 and over).

The second duplicate prize will be auctioned off for participants in the Jan 4 Pay it Forward 9/11 event in Austin.

