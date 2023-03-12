Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CEO and Founder of Monlove, Ella Louise Allaire, to Participate in SXSW Panel TRANSFORMING THE ORIGINAL FORMAT

The panel will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Founded in 2005, Monlove is a global leader in adapting brands and creative content for the stage, immersive experiences and digital media; company's immersive 'edutainment experience' opens at Kennedy Space Center this March 24.

2023 is already a very busy year for Monlove, the renowned Montreal-based production company, with two new projects opening on American stages, and including an important tour in United States. Monlove will be at the 2023 SXSW Conference and participate in the panel Transforming the Original Format. The panel will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at CANADA HOUSE (located at Swan Dive, 615 Red River St., Austin, TX) and will feature panelists Ella Louise Allaire (Monlove) along with Alexandre Teodoresco (7doigts de la main) and Sébastien Grenier-Cartier (Normal Studio).

Founded in 2005, Monlove is a global leader in adapting brands and creative content for the stage, immersive experiences and digital media. Turnkey production house for concepts, stories, music, puppets, acrobatics, videos and interactive activities; Monlove brings to an unparalleled position of excellence, unforgettable moments. The company's signature clients include Delaware North, NASA, Peanuts, Warner Bros., Cirque du Soleil, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, Stage Entertainment and APM Music. Our credo is to innovate with ideas that send a message of love and hope to the world.

Monlove's rapidly growing list of acclaimed projects also include the live stage spectacular from the multi-billion-dollar 20th Century Fox franchise Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, which toured 48 countries, was translated in twelve languages and grossed over $100 million; and live stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold, which started to tour in 2022.

About Monlove:

Founded in 2005 by Ella Louise Allaire, in partnership with Martin Lord Ferguson, the Montreal-based, production company Monlove is a global leader in adapting family brands and developing creative content for live stage, immersive experiences and digital mediums. By providing concept, story, music, puppetry and video services for large-scale shows, it brings to life creative content and unforgettable stories for audiences seeking unique experiences. The Company's broad range of celebrated clients includes Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Cirque du Soleil, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, Holiday On Ice, and APM Music Hollywood. Monlove's tremendously popular shows combine cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response, video, aerial arts, and video mapping. The company's credo is to innovate with ideas that send a message of love and hope to the world.

As Monlove's primary creative team, Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson have combined their skills as storytellers, composers, producers, librettists, and lyricists to create material for an impressive list of exceptional productions, including the Cirque du Soleil shows Kà and Zed, The Nut Job Live & Friends, a trailer for the film Avatar, the films Conan the Barbarian, The Scorpion King 2, the video game Spiderman - Shattered Dimensions, the concept, book, music and lyrics for the multi-billion-dollar 20th Century Fox franchise Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure-which toured 48 countries, was translated in twelve languages and grossed over $100 million, and Warner Bros. Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold as well as the upcoming Looney Tunes Musical. In addition, Allaire wrote the hit song "Rinalto Vera" for Cirque de Soleil's dazzling show Alegria, and her music can also be heard on the feature film Journey to the Center of the Earth. Ferguson's talents as an engineer have produced more than 30 albums for companies including Holiday on Ice and Cirque du Soleil and he scored the music for the award-winning movie White Skin and the top TV drama series in French Canadian history, Fortier. Together, the two artists conceptualize and generate a totally unique creation for each project they undertake and have brought Monlove to an unparalleled position of excellence. Visit monlove.com for more information.




