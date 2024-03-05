Beyond August Productions to Present EXIT STRATEGY at The Rosette Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beyond August Productions will stage its next production, EXIT STRATEGY by Ike Holter, at The Rosette Theater from June 21st to July 14th, 2024 in Central Austin.

This crisp, current comedy takes place in the teachers' lounge of a Chicago public high school.

EXIT STRATEGY follows teachers, an administrator, and a student in the days leading up to the school's (inevitable?) closure.

Audition notice will follow in coming weeks.

Beyond August Productions has produced audience and critics' favorites GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza, THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith as well as, in partnership with The City Theatre, David Lindsay-Abaire's WONDER OF THE WORLD. The company was founded in 2021 by Jill Klopp Turner, Shannon Embry and Robyn Conner.