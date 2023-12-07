Austin Playhouse Reveals Performers for the Winter Cabaret in the Playhouse Cabaret Series

The musical celebration will take place from January 12-14, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Best Play!
Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre Photo 4 Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

Austin Playhouse Reveals Performers for the Winter Cabaret in the Playhouse Cabaret Series

Austin Playhouse announces the cast for the Winter Cabaret, the second in their new cabaret series: Playhouse Cabarets kicking off 2024 playing January 12-14, 2024. The weekend musical celebration invites audiences to revel in the joys of the season. Tickets on sale now for the Winter/January cabaret at Click Here.

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company members and other local luminaries will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theatre. From fan favorites to lesser-known gems, each carefully curated cabaret will be filled with unforgettable songs brought to life by Austin's finest performers.

The cast includes Andrew Cannata, Tyler Jones and Sarah Fleming Walker, and Sarah Zeringue with Musical Direction by Lyn Koenning and Stage Direction by Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker.

“Listening through gems in the musical theatre canon, pairing singer with song, and piecing together an evening like this, (where Lyn Koenning heads up an amazing group of musicians in the band), is such a treat for me! I love that this cabaret series presents the opportunity to introduce folks to some of our favorite, less familiar composers,” said Associate Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker. “As a singer, personally, I am always looking for songs that have that “wow" factor but haven't saturated everyone's ears and brain yet. This cabaret is a celebration of what each unique performer can say with a relatively unknown song that leaves a lot of room for individual interpretation.” 

WINTER CABARET | PLAYHOUSE CABARET SERIES | AUSTIN PLAYHOUSE

January 12-14, 2024 | Winter Cabaret

Light the fire, grab a mug of hot cocoa, and snuggle up to a cozy evening of songs from lesser-known musicals that will warm the heart. Inspired by the gorgeous music of The Spitfire Grill, audiences will be introduced to new songs that will become forever favorites.

Each series will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm with Sunday at 5 pm.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

Ticketing Information: Tickets start at $30 for reserved seating and Tables for 2-4 are $150. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Tickets are on sale now for the Winter/January series at Click Here.

Sponsors: Austin Playhouse is supported in part by Texas Commission on the Arts and The Shubert Foundation.

This project has been financed in part by the City of Austin's Elevate Grant Program.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 24th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

“Go see this wonderful production, and go see it now.” You’ll be disappointed in the future that you weren’t among those of us singing its praises today.

2
Disneys THE LION KING is Coming to The Hobby Center in Summer 2024 Photo
Disney's THE LION KING is Coming to The Hobby Center in Summer 2024

The Lion King will once again leap onto the Hobby Center stage on Thursday, July 11, 2024 for a limited four-week engagement through Sunday, August 4, 2024.

3
BroadwayWorld Austin Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical Photo
BroadwayWorld Austin Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Photos: City Theatre Presents CHRISTMAS BELLES At Genesis Creative Collective Photo
Photos: City Theatre Presents CHRISTMAS BELLES At Genesis Creative Collective

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2023 holiday season with the hilarious southern comedy CHRISTMAS BELLES, December 7 - 17 at Genesis Creative Collective. The Jones Hope Wooten production that will bring 'joy to your world' runs eight more performances, December 7 - 17. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre Video
Photos/First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic in Austin Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic
The VORTEX (6/17-6/17)
Emma in Austin Emma
Austin Playhouse (5/31-6/30)
Million Dollar Quartet in Austin Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/08-8/10)
The Spitfire Grill in Austin The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast in Austin Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast
Penfold Theatre Company at the Driskill Hotel (12/22-12/22)
Sunny Days in Austin Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
Jack & Aiden in Austin Jack & Aiden
Ground Floor Theatre (11/30-12/16)
POP! in Austin POP!
ZACH Theatre (12/08-12/31)
Romeo y Juliet in Austin Romeo y Juliet
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (4/11-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You