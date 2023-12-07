Austin Playhouse Reveals Performers for the Winter Cabaret in the Playhouse Cabaret Series

Austin Playhouse announces the cast for the Winter Cabaret, the second in their new cabaret series: Playhouse Cabarets kicking off 2024 playing January 12-14, 2024. The weekend musical celebration invites audiences to revel in the joys of the season. Tickets on sale now for the Winter/January cabaret at Click Here.

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company members and other local luminaries will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theatre. From fan favorites to lesser-known gems, each carefully curated cabaret will be filled with unforgettable songs brought to life by Austin's finest performers.

The cast includes Andrew Cannata, Tyler Jones and Sarah Fleming Walker, and Sarah Zeringue with Musical Direction by Lyn Koenning and Stage Direction by Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker.

“Listening through gems in the musical theatre canon, pairing singer with song, and piecing together an evening like this, (where Lyn Koenning heads up an amazing group of musicians in the band), is such a treat for me! I love that this cabaret series presents the opportunity to introduce folks to some of our favorite, less familiar composers,” said Associate Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker. “As a singer, personally, I am always looking for songs that have that “wow" factor but haven't saturated everyone's ears and brain yet. This cabaret is a celebration of what each unique performer can say with a relatively unknown song that leaves a lot of room for individual interpretation.”

WINTER CABARET | PLAYHOUSE CABARET SERIES | AUSTIN PLAYHOUSE

January 12-14, 2024 | Winter Cabaret

Light the fire, grab a mug of hot cocoa, and snuggle up to a cozy evening of songs from lesser-known musicals that will warm the heart. Inspired by the gorgeous music of The Spitfire Grill, audiences will be introduced to new songs that will become forever favorites.

Each series will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm with Sunday at 5 pm.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

Ticketing Information: Tickets start at $30 for reserved seating and Tables for 2-4 are $150. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Tickets are on sale now for the Winter/January series at Click Here.

Sponsors: Austin Playhouse is supported in part by Texas Commission on the Arts and The Shubert Foundation.

This project has been financed in part by the City of Austin's Elevate Grant Program.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 24th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.