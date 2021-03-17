Austin Playhouse Announces the World Premiere of Agatha Christie's THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Austin Playhouse has announced a virtual production of Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles adapted by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock as part of the 2020-2021 Ghostlight Season. Running May 21 - June 5, 2021, tickets go on sale March 19.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles was Christie's first published novel and introduced the world to one of her most beloved characters, Belgian Inspector Hercule Poirot. Employing a hybrid approach to theatrical filming in the pandemic, actors will be filmed remotely. To enhance the experience early purchasers will have the option to add an interactive "additional clue package."

Directed and adapted by Lara Toner Haddock. Lara previously adapted and directed E.M. Forster's A Room With a View for production in Austin Playhouse's 2011-2012 Season. Costumes by Buffy Manners and Diana Huckaby.

The cast is led by Ben Wolfe as Poirot and Scott Shipman as Hastings, with Toby Minor as John Cavendish, Lara Toner Haddock as Mary Cavendish, Sarah Chong Harmer as Cynthia Murdoch, Sarah Fleming Walker as Evelyn Howard, and Ben Bazaěn as Alfred Inglethorp. Additional cast members will be announced soon.

This production will be available for online viewing with live Q&As after each performance. Captioning will also be offered.

A radio play "podcast" version of this virtual production will be available in June 2021.

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES | May 21 - June 5, 2021

Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles

A World Premiere Adaptation by Lara Toner Haddock

Cast includes: Ben Wolfe, Scott Shipman, Toby Minor, Lara Toner Haddock, Sarah Chong Harmer, Sarah Fleming Walker, Ben Bazán, and others.

Friday, May 21 - Saturday, June 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual Production| Live Q&A after performances

Tickets on Sale March 19, 2021 | Start at $15 with Pick-Your-Price per viewing screen

austinplayhouse.com/mysteriousaffair

Summer 1916. Poirot is residing in the English countryside as a refugee of World War I. His friend, Arthur Hastings, is recuperating from a war wound at nearby Styles Court. When a murder is committed at Styles, Arthur enlists Poirot to help solve the crime.

View the trailer for The Mysterious Affair of Styles below!

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $15 for Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles adapted by Lara Toner Haddock. Only one ticket is needed per household/viewing screen. Viewers will receive a private link via email 24 hours before the performance livestreams. The virtual lobby opens five minutes before the performance. Tickets on Sale March 19.

Early bird ticket buyers will have the option to add an interactive "additional clue package."