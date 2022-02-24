Austin Playhouse Announces THE CATASTROPHIST

Austin Playhouse announces the return to live performance with The Catastrophist directed by Austin Playhouse Founder Don Toner and starring Company Member and new Co-Associate Artistic Director, Ben Wolfe.

Originally premiered as a digital theatrical experience, The Catastrophist will play for the first time live with Austin Playhouse's production, March 25 - April 9 at Trinity Street Playhouse. In-person tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/the-catastrophist.

"After almost three years away from live performances, I'm very excited to be directing one of the first productions of this incredibly relevant and moving new play by Lauren Gunderson," said Director Don Toner. "It's such a joy to return to the theatre and to be directing Ben Wolfe in a tour-de-force performance as well as working with Stage Manager Barry Miller. Barry has worked as an actor or a stage manager with me for over 30 years, appearing in the first play I directed in Austin."

Toner continued, "With The Catastrophist, Gunderson has written a wonderful, personal story about the scientific work that her husband, Nathan Wolfe does. He is The Catastrophist hunting down catastrophes before they happen to people--catastrophes like Ebola, SARS and Covid. But the play also moves beyond the worldwide catastrophes Nathan seeks to predict, to the personal ones that we often catch too late. It's this personal part of the story that I really connected with and I think our audiences will as well."

In-person performances will take place at the Trinity Street Playhouse located inside downtown Austin's First Baptist Church at 901 Trinity Street. Paid parking (garage) is conveniently located adjacent to First Baptist Church at 9th and Trinity.

Learn more at austinplayhouse.com/the-catastrophist.