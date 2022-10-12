American Sign Language & English LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre will collaborate with Deaf Austin Theatre for The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown and directed by GFT Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik running December 2-18, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/five.

"Deaf Austin Theatre is excited to be partnering with Ground Floor Theatre on The Last Five Years," said Dr. Brian Cheslik, Artistic Director, Deaf Austin Theatre. "Organizations that serve the underrepresented communities, such as GFT, have worked to provide a place to be 'heard.' We look forward to bringing another amazing production to the Austin community through American Sign Language.

Drama Desk award-winner The Last Five Years is Jason Robert Brown's intimate window into a couple's doomed marriage. Since it's Off-Broadway premiere in 2002, Brown's funny, poignant, and devastatingly honest two-character production has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and libretto. This collaboration will be presented in both English and American Sign Language.

With direction by Lisa Scheps and Dr. Brian Cheslik, the production team includes music director Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles, choreography by Mervin P. O'Bryant, scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, lighting design by Amber Whatley, costume design by DesireÃ© Humphries, graphic design by Erica Moreno along with Demetri Bellini as technical director, Sandra Mae Frank as ASL Master/DASL, and Kelsey Moringy as stage manager.

"I am so excited to bring this piece to GFT and doubly excited to be co-directing with Brian. Our concept for this show is going to leave folks talking for a long time...I can't wait to see it on its feet," said Ground Floor Theatre Co-Artistic Director, Lisa Scheps.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Last Five Years | December 2 - 18, 2022

by Jason Robert Brown | Directed by Lisa Scheps and Dr. Brian Cheslik

Music Direction by Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles | Choreography by Mervin P. O'Bryant | Scenic Design by Gary Thornsberry | Costume Design by DesireÃ© Humphries | Lighting Design by Amber Whatley | ASL Master/DASL Sandra Mae Frank

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Performances are December 2-18, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Suite 122, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The "First Friday" performance on December 2 includes a reception. One Wednesday industry performance on December 14 at 8:00PM. Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always Pay What You Can. Suggested ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the Pay What You Can policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org/five.

SEASON PASSES: Season passes are available for the 2023 season. Season passes are a way for patrons to support GFT's Pay What You Can policy by paying a bit more for tickets. Passes can be used in any way you like - from all tickets for one show or spread them around for the season. Season passes for the 2023 Season (four shows), to be announced shortly, are now available at $200 per pass. For more information or to purchase a season pass please visit groundfloortheatre.org/seasonpass.

About Ground Floor Theatre:

Ground Floor Theatre produces works focusing on historically underrepresented communities. It serves as an incubator to foster and grow new and groundbreaking works that shine a light on groups that are often overlooked. It is also a home for the Austin theatre community to come together and learn from one another in order to help Austin continue to excel as a leader in The National Theatre community. For more information visit www.groundfloortheatre.org.

About Deaf Austin Theatre:

Deaf Austin Theatre is a non-profit organization, whose purpose is to enrich, inspire, educate, create and entertain the Austin community by producing live theatre experiences in American Sign Language (ASL), theatre workshops and acting camps. For more information visit www.deafaustintheatre.org.