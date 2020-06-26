Alamo Drafthouse Releases Safety Protocols For Re-Opening

Alamo Drafthouse has released new safety protocols for resumed operations during the coronavirus pandemic. No official news has been released on when re-opening will take place.

"We intend to make it so that you can leave your car, make it to your seat, enjoy your food and drinks, and be able to leave having never come within six feet of another person other than when your order is delivered, and having never touched a surface other than your chair and table - both of which will be sanitized between screenings with an electrostatic fogger and disinfectant," the statement reads.

Alamo plans to reopen "one or two" locations in early July, where they will figure out how to make these new procedures work across the company.

The following are safety measures that will be taken:

Distancing

All ticketing will be handled online, with at least two buffer seats providing at least six feet of physical distancing between groups.

Masks For All

All guests will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking. If you need a mask, they will provide you with one for free.

Once you're seated you'll be at least six or more feet distanced from other groups on all sides, and you may remove it for eating and drinking. In coordination with local and state regulations, you are asked to keep your mask on while you wait for your food or drink, and put it back on after you are finished.

Minimizing Interaction

In many theaters, food ordering and gratuity will be done in advance and online when you purchase your tickets. That means there'll be no payment processing at the theater, and your interactions with team members will be minimized.

Sanitization

Each auditorium - and specifically chairs and tables - will be sanitized between screenings with an electrostatic fogger and disinfectant. There will also be hand sanitizing wipes at your table for you to use.

Temp Check

All teammates will have their temperatures taken prior to starting work. Where needed, guests will also have their temperatures taken on their way inside.

Health And Safety

All Alamo Drafthouse teammates will wear masks and gloves at all times, and they'll regularly change their gloves and wash their hands at least every thirty minutes.

Read the full statement at https://drafthouse.com/news/how-were-reopening-alamo-drafthouse.

Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You