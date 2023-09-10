ANTIGONICK to Take The Stage at Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Antigonick by Sophocles with a new translation by Anne Carson, will play the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University, Sept. 21- Oct. 1, 2023.



Antigonick, directed by Alexandra Bassiakou Shaw, is a modern retelling of Sophocles' classic Greek tragedy, offering a fresh perspective on timeless themes of law and order, pride vs. love, family, and justice. Be prepared for a thought-provoking and visually stunning theatrical experience that will leave you captivated.



The cast features guest artists Matt Hislope and Kia Zhani.



Matt Hislope makes his MMNT debut playing Kreon in Antigonick. Mr. Hislope is a company member with Rude Mechs and co-director of Rubber Repertory. He appeared off-Broadway in Dionysus in '69 (New York Live Arts) and Not Clown (SoHo Rep). In Austin, he worked with the Fusebox Festival, Esther's Follies, Physical Plant, SVT, the Vortex, Paper Chairs, Austin Shakespeare, and Story Wranglers .

Kia Zhani plays the role of Messenger. Her previous credits include The Witch in Big Fish (Austin Playhouse), Brenda in Smokey Joe's Café ( TexARTS), and Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The complete company includes St. Edward's students Claire Lane as Antigone, Christian Meaux as Haimon, Arlyssa Ledezma as Ismene, Marie Richie as Eurydike, Zach Benoit as Teiresias, Isadora Duval as Guard, Becca Jimenez as Nick. The Chorus features Luis Arellano, Gabrielle Caumon, Lillian Harlow, and Reagan Jones. Juan Diego Chaparro will understudy the role of Teiresias.

Director Alexandra Bassiakou Shaw is a company member of Rude Mechs theatre collective based in Austin, TX with whom she co-created and performed in Not Every Mountain (Guthrie Theater world premiere), Contranyms (Fusebox Festival), and directed the B. Iden Payne award-winning Fixing Troilus and Cressida. Shaw teaches directing and playwriting in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Texas at Austin where she serves as producing artistic director of the UTNT New Theatre Festival.

The creative team includes Regan Shaw (Costume Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Sandra Lopez (Scenic Design), Aaron Flynn (Properties Design), Tara Cooper (Hair & Makeup Design), Peter Stopschinski (Composer) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at the link below.

Show Dates and Times September 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30 at 7:30 pm. April 24 & October 1 at 2:00 pm.

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.



About Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. For 51 seasons MMNT has presented outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond. The 2023-2024 season will continue with The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe playing Nov. 9 - 19, 2023, Peter and the Starcatcher playing Feb. 8 - 18, 2024, and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods playing April 11 - 21, 2024.

About the Department of Performing Arts

The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form. About St. Edward's University St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 3,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 55 undergraduate and 8 graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of “America's Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, St. Edward's remains in the list of top 10 Best Regional Universities in the West for the 4th consecutive year. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.