Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia Begins Streaming in May

Early Bird Tickets ($5) are currently available!

Apr. 17, 2021  

A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia Begins Streaming in May

Jarrott Productions will present the world premiere of A Portrait of My Mother, written and performed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and directed by David R. Jarrott. This heartwarming and touching autobiographical tribute to Garcia's mother Maria begins streaming on Mother's Day - Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7 pm for an open run. Early Bird Tickets ($5) are currently available through TicketWeb or through jarrottproductions.com. Price increases to $10 on May 1st, 2021.

An artist remembers their mother, spinning a modern Mexican Cinderella tale as we follow the trials and tribulations of one woman's journey into motherhood, from her humble beginnings in the town of Laredo, Texas to her journey to the Windy City of Chicago, and everything in between. It's one child's tribute to their mother, but in a way, it' a tribute to all mothers.

Additional production credits: Natalie Garcia (assistant director), Craig Brock (audio consultant), Jose Lozano (steadicam operator), Alison Marie Lewis (lighting consultant), Jason Graf (editor) and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (technical director).


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Hoodie
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day T-Shirt
Broadway Queen Phone Case

Related Articles View More Austin Stories
FOTO//HOUSE Announces Industry Nights Photo

FOTO//HOUSE Announces 'Industry Nights'

LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL Marks the Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre Photo

LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL Marks the Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to CCHS Dawghouse Theatre Tonight Photo

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to CCHS Dawghouse Theatre Tonight

Livestream Production of THE SPIN Presented by Street Corner Arts to Open Next Week Photo

Livestream Production of THE SPIN Presented by Street Corner Arts to Open Next Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • IDYLL & INTRIGUE Concert to be Presented by Ars Lyrica Houston
  • Jake Heggie and Nico Muhly to Join Sasha Cooke for CLASSICAL CONVERSATIONS
  • Houston Chamber Choir Presents A TIME TO DRAW CLOSER Next Month
  • Jazz Journalists Association Announces 2021 Jazz Awards Nominees