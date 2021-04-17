A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia Begins Streaming in May

Jarrott Productions will present the world premiere of A Portrait of My Mother, written and performed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and directed by David R. Jarrott. This heartwarming and touching autobiographical tribute to Garcia's mother Maria begins streaming on Mother's Day - Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7 pm for an open run. Early Bird Tickets ($5) are currently available through TicketWeb or through jarrottproductions.com. Price increases to $10 on May 1st, 2021.

An artist remembers their mother, spinning a modern Mexican Cinderella tale as we follow the trials and tribulations of one woman's journey into motherhood, from her humble beginnings in the town of Laredo, Texas to her journey to the Windy City of Chicago, and everything in between. It's one child's tribute to their mother, but in a way, it' a tribute to all mothers.

Additional production credits: Natalie Garcia (assistant director), Craig Brock (audio consultant), Jose Lozano (steadicam operator), Alison Marie Lewis (lighting consultant), Jason Graf (editor) and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (technical director).