5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Will Premiere at The City Theatre

This holiday season, The City Theatre serves up hilarity with the Austin premiere comedy 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche. Lot of laughs are the order of the day as this cult favorite of theatre companies nationwide dishes up a fun and farcical celebration of sisterhood and survival.

And you thought quiche was a frivolous cuisine, fit to be served only at the silliest of meals. How wrong you were. A quiche is a mighty thing, as powerful and blessed as womanhood itself. Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival, 5 Lesbians is a comedy about great food - and the end of the world - a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, cheeky innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries. It's 1956 and the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual, and much anticipated, holiday quiche breakfast. As society president Lulie Stanwyck proclaims, "I was so young. Sprightly. Naïve. I didn't think I'd find others who enjoyed quiche as much as I did. And then I found you. My sisters." As the assembled "widows" await the announcement of the prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will they all respond as their idyllic town - and lifestyles - faces an attack? 5 Lesbians is the award-winning, Off-Broadway smash, that took America, then Brisbane, by storm and will have audiences coming back for second helpings. Respect the egg!

The Playwrights. Chicagoans Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood both work as playwrights, actors, teachers, and directors, and are the founding members of The New Colony. In 2011, the company was honored with the Broadway in Chicago Emerging Theater Award, and the two were on the list of Chicago Magazine's Cultural Power Theater Scene Stealers. Evan teaches playwriting at the University of Chicago. In 2016, his play Byhalia, Mississippi, received simultaneous world premiere productions and was part of the Kennedy Center's 2018-2019 Season. He continues to teach the Writers Room, a program that welcomes new and emerging playwrights. Andrew's other work include the musicals Tupperware: An American Musical Fable and That Sordid Little Story. Newcity Magazine named him one of the 50 People Who Really Perform for Chicago. He is also a guest speaker and writer on the topics of collaborative theater, the future of playwriting, and the art of business/business of art. Their last play together, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, won Outstanding Production at the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival and has seen productions in over 35 states, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain, and Japan.

The Cast and Creative Team. The Austin production features the talented cast of Kim Rubin, Dawn Erin, Shannon Embry, Sunshine Garrison, and Christina Little-Manley, each of whom starred in many CTC productions including Moon Over Buffalo, Love Alone, August: Osage County, Macbeth, Farce of Nature, Our Town, The Graduate, and Crimes of the Heart. Director Andy Berkovsky leads the production with his 14th year as Artistic Director of The City Theatre Company, which he founded in 2006. He has directed August: Osage County, Parallel Lives, Three Tall Women, Frozen, Reckless, Rumors, Death of a Salesman, Cabaret, Into the Woods, and the B. Iden Payne and Critics Table Awards nominated Agnes of God, The Grapes of Wrath, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Boys Next Door, and Love Alone. In 2015, he was honored as Outstanding Director by the Central Texas Excellence in Live Theatre Awards.

The City Theatre Company is excited to be celebrating its 14th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment in Austin. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Austin Cultural Arts Division. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, Austin Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld Austin and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing a quality, reputable, public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience for its artists and the entire Austin community. The production of 5 Lesbians is an adult comedy and does contain mature subject matter, humor, and situations.

Tkts - info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You