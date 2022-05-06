World Premiere of SWINDLERS to be Presented by Broadway Factor & Aurora Theatre

Broadway Factor and Aurora Theatre will present the World Premiere of Swindlers, the debut play by Chris Anthony Ferrer, directed by Ivan R. Lopez. This delightfully funny farce will be presented from May 19 - June 5 at Lawrenceville Arts Center's Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre (125 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA). For tickets and more information, please visit www.auroratheatre.com.

Swindlers is a hilarious farce centering around bungling burglars Jerry and Miles who are set to make easy pickings of a millionaire Miami mansion. The heist turns wildly hysterical in a circus of window-breaking, code-name-using, bear-skin-rug-scaring and people-killing events that reveal a chance for these small-time crooks to make the biggest score of all time. The cat burglars find themselves deep in a madcap caper, trying to be first to find a $300 million diamond and get out alive!

Broadway Factor founders and producing partners Jim Kierstead and William Fernandez are recipients of Tony Awards, Emmy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Their resumes boast smash-hits like musicals Mrs. Doubtfire and Kinky Boots, as well as the acclaimed revival of Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune. Now they are ready to add Swindlers to that streak of success. Based on a growing national reputation and continued commitment to Latinx artists and audiences, Aurora Theatre was chosen as their partner for this highly anticipated new venture with the hope of sending the show to the Great White Way with a rousing debut staging, a fitting finale for the inaugural season at the new Lawrenceville Arts Center.

"Aurora has had a longstanding commitment to fostering new work. With the opening of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, we can now commit to being future contributors to Broadway and commercial theatre," Ann-Carol Pence, Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director, "The world premiere of Swindlers comes at the right time for our community, who is ready to move past the somber nature of the past 2 years. It is a way for folks to gather with the healing power of laughter."

The production boasts talented artists from the Atlanta area and beyond, many making their Aurora Theatre debuts. They are RenÃ© Granado, Mark Hernandez, Krystal Mosley, Irina Vazquez and Tamil Periasamy. Returning Aurora favorites include Chris Kayser, Cristian Gonzalez, Marcus Hopkins-Turner and Rose Bianco.

The exceptional design team bringing the new play to life on stage are Julie Ray (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Kevin Frazier (lighting design), Ayanna G Coleman (sound design), and Ryan Bradburn (props design).

The performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2:30pm and 8:00pm; Sunday at 2:30pm. Please Note: There will be an additional performance on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00am.

Recommended for teens and adults, Swindlers contains mature themes, language and suspenseful situations. Performances run May 19 - June 5. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (678) 226-6222.

At this time, Aurora Theatre will allow full capacity seating. Masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated patrons. The specific protocols for each performance are subject to change. Please check www.auroratheatre.com for protocol and programming updates.

MORE ABOUT BROADWAY FACTOR AND AURORA THEATRE

Broadway Factor is a theatrical production company dedicated to promoting the work of diversified artists. Its founders include longtime producing partners Jim Kierstead, William Fernandez and Deborah Ramirez. Kierstead and Fernandez are the recipients of Tonys, Emmys and a Pulitzer Prize. Among their Broadway productions are such hits as Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, American Son and dozens of other plays. The pair has produced in London, Chicago, Miami and now Atlanta. Their latest movie, Borrowed, based on a play by Kierstead was just released. Ms.Ramirez is the company's media specialist. Broadway Factor produced Miami's biggest hit, The Amparo Experience, which ran for a record-breaking nine months to sold-out houses. The company also produced the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune. Broadway Factor is very proud to be co-producing Swindlers.

Under the artistic leadership of Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Anthony Rodriguez and Ann-Carol Pence, now in its 26th Season, Aurora Theatre is resident company and manager of the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Theatrical productions are comprised of the biggest Broadway plays and musicals alongside exciting contemporary theatre. Additionally, Aurora produces concerts, stand-up comedy, children's programs, metro Atlanta's top haunted attraction Lawrenceville Ghost Tours, as well as Atlanta's only professional Spanish language theatre, Teatro Aurora. Nestled on the historic downtown square, Lawrenceville Arts Center has FREE attached covered parking and is surrounded by restaurants and shops. Lawrenceville Arts Center is a world-class facility with five venues, with the ability to host performances and community events both indoors and outdoors. Aurora Theatre has garnered numerous accolades highlighted by recent achievements that include a 2016 Governor's Award for the Arts & Humanities, winner of five 2019 Suzi Bass Awards, Creative Loafing's "2010 Best Theatre Company," Georgia Trend Magazine's "2011 Best Places to Work in Georgia," Atlanta Business Chronicle's "2012 Best Places to Work," Atlanta Magazine's "Best of Atlanta 2018" for Best Inclusive Programming, Gwinnett Chamber's 2018 Inaugural Moxie Award for Outstanding Organization, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 2014 President and CEO Award for Excellence in Arts, and Gwinnett Chamber's 2015 IMPACT Regional Business Award for Hospitality. Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 2014 President and CEO Award for Excellence in Arts, and Gwinnett Chamber's 2015 IMPACT Regional Business Award for Hospitality.

www,broadwayfactor.com

www.auroratheatre.com