Watch Alliance Theatre's Production of NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED Online

Alliance Theatre has released the following statement about watching their production online:

We may have had to cancel our live performances of Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed this season, but you can rock on and rock online! Available through March 29, you can stream a video of our production from the comfort of your own home. Clothing optional.

How it works:

Choose your date! Pick a date between now and March 29 to view the video. Your video link will be sent to you in an email on the date you select and will be available to view for 48 hours.

Choose a payment option! Pricing starts at $5 to access the video. Pay the price that works for you, and when you choose your price think about the number of people you will watch it with. Remember that whatever amount you pay supports the work of the Alliance.

And stay tuned for more exciting digital content from the Alliance Theatre including at-home activities for families, acting classes, videos and more here.

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

Book and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the book Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed by Mo Willems

Directed by Leora Morris

Children's book author and artist Mo Willems (Knuffle Bunny, Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play) brings another lovable character to life in this exciting family musical. Grab your friends and watch as Wilbur, a clothes-loving mole rat with exceptional style, navigates the pressure to be just like everyone else. With tail-shaking tunes, empowering messages of individuality, and classic Mo Willems humor, this musical is sure to rock audiences of all ages.

Click HERE for more info.





