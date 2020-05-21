Washington Little Theater Co. Pushes Back Summer Drama Camp to July

Washington Little Theater Co. has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in hopes of being able to soon return to the stage. As a live performance venue, the company is one of the last to be allowed to resume operations. The Governor's recent order prevents live performance venues from reopening until at least May 31st.

Normally, the company's Summer Drama Camp begins on the first Monday of June, which happens to be the day after May 31st this year. Due to this and the fact that this reopening date may be pushed out further, the company will not attempt to hold Drama Camp at the originally scheduled date. They have chosen to postpone the 2020 Summer Drama Camp until July.

Because of this postponement, the registration deadline has been changed to July 1st, 2020. If you had not yet registered for camp, please still do so as it will help gauge how many students to consider and prepare for. Please do not send payment with your registration at this time.

In other news, the cast of Charley's Aunt has been memorizing their lines and rehearsing digitally, hoping for an August performance time.

"The health and safety of our students, volunteers, and patrons is a top priority to us," the company said in a statement on Facebook. "Although we are very eager to begin performing again, we want to do so when it is safe for all of us to return and enjoy theater together. We will continue to assess the ongoing situation and adjust our season's plans as needed."

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You