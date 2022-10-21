Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at City Springs Theatre Company

In The Heights at City Springs Theatre Company stars Atlanta’s Marcello Audino as Usnavi de la Vega, Amanda Lopez as Nina Rosario, and more.

Atlanta News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

City Springs Theatre Company is presenting In The Heights as its second show of its 2022-2023 PNC Bank Season. Directed by Broadway's Natalie Caruncho, this energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of Hamilton, will be presented October 21 - November 6, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, where a bodega owner, Usnavi, dreams of a better life for himself, far away from "the heights." His friends, his family, and his neighbors have dreams of their own, and when Usnavi's bodega sells a winning lottery ticket, the entire community finds itself on the brink of change.

In The Heights broke new ground on Broadway in 2008 with its salsa rhythms, Latin pop sounds, and rapped lyrics of the show that helped it quickly win national recognition, winning that year's Tony® awards for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and Best Score. In The Heights launched Miranda's meteoric career which includes writing songs for the Disney films Moana, Encanto, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid, as well as directing the acclaimed musical film Tick, Tick, Boom for Netflix.

In The Heights at City Springs Theatre Company stars Atlanta's Marcello Audino as Usnavi de la Vega, Amanda Lopez as Nina Rosario, Kyle Robert Carter as Benny (National Tours: In The Heights and The Lion King), Nicole Paloma Sarro as Abuela Claudia (National Tour: In The Heights), and Erika Zade as Vanessa (NBC's The Voice Season 15 - Team Kelly).

The production also features Lilliangina Quiñones as Daniela, Rachel Zamorano Bonet as Carla, Celina Polanco as Camila Rosario, Paul Aguirre as Kevin Rosario, Emmanuel Cologne as Sonny, Davon Rashawn as Graffiti Pete, and Bryan Montemayor as Piragua Guy.

Also in the cast are Lauryn Adams, Erin Rawlings, Monica Garcia Bradley, Estef Martín, La'Tina Rowe, Steven Etienne, Danny Iktomi Bevins, and Jontavious Johnson.

The creative team includes Natalie Caruncho (Director), Bert Rodriguez (Music Director), Leo Lam (Choreographer), Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer), Angel Warren (Costume Designer), Mike Wood (Lighting Designer), and Anthony Narciso (Sound Designer). This production is stage managed by Shay Holihan.

In The Heights is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets range from $40-$120, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Three-show season subscription packages are also available for sale now!




Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: First Look at CLUE at Mercury Theater ChicagoVideo: First Look at CLUE at Mercury Theater Chicago
October 21, 2022

All new clips have been released for Clue, opening tonight at Mercury Theater Chicago. Check out the video here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TOPDOG/UNDERDOGVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
October 20, 2022

It's a big night at the Golden Theatre! Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opens on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 6pm to watch live!
Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Rehearse for CHRISTMAS SPECTACULARPhotos: The Radio City Rockettes Rehearse for CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
October 19, 2022

The Radio City Rockettes rehearsed some of their iconic precision choreography from the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC - including a portion of the show’s newly reimagined lyrical number “Dance of the Frost Fairies.” See photos and videos here!
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Gets Ready to Heat Up BroadwayVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Gets Ready to Heat Up Broadway
October 19, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1 and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Meet the company in this video!
Video: First Look at All New 'Skating' Clip From Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!Video: First Look at All New 'Skating' Clip From Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!
October 19, 2022

An all new video clip has been released for Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! 