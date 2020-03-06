VOICExperience Announces Postponement Of NY Program Due To Coronavirus Threat

In response to health concerns and changing travel conditions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, VOICExperience has made the difficult decision to postpone the March 15-22, 2020 New York Opera as Drama program of events. This week-long program of events, which would have concluded with the fifth annual Voice Gala on March 23 at the Harmonie Club, will be rescheduled for the first half of November 2020.

"Of course, we are disappointed to postpone our Opera as Drama program, but the well-being of our artists and patrons is of the upmost priority, so we believe it is the right thing to do, especially considering increasing travel conditions," said VOICExperience Co-founder and Executive Director Maria Zouves. "We want to thank our vendors and collaborators for their flexibility and partnership on this postponement. We will announce the rescheduled dates as soon as they are determined, and we look forward to celebrating VOICExperience's 20th anniversary in New York later this year!"

The Opera as Drama program focuses on the interpretation of opera with leaders in the industry. Singers work with Sherrill Milnes and stage director Fabrizio Melano on scenes and arias, studying original texts and source material. Faculty and guest lecturers offer insight into the opera industry and assistance with career development.

OPERA AS DRAMA - PROGRAM OF EVENTS TO BE RESCHEDULED

The Singing Actor: A Melano Masterclass

Arias on the Eastside

Sherrill Milnes Masterclass

Sherrill Milnes presents: Opera as Drama

2020 Voice Gala: A Royal Feast (celebrating the 85th birthday of operatic legend Sherrill Milnes and the 20th anniversary of the Milnes VOICE Programs)





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You