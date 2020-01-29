VIDEO: First Look at MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at Alliance Theatre

Article Pixel Jan. 29, 2020  

Winner of six Korean Musical Awards and the Richard Rodgers Production Award, Maybe Happy Ending is having its English-language debut at Alliance Theatre Jan 21 - Feb 16.

Get a first look in the video below!

Set in the not-too-distant future, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this heartfelt new musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson and Hue Park and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking). Get more info at alliancetheatre.org/maybe.

Maybe Happy Ending features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

