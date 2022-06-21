Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Under the direction of Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese, rehearsals have been underway since the end of May.

Jun. 21, 2022  

VIDEO: First Look At ON THE TOWN From City Springs Conservatory

High school students from the City Springs Theatre Conservatory will perform the Bernstein, Comden, and Green Golden Age musical ON THE TOWN this weekend, June 23-25.

Under the direction of Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese, rehearsals have been underway since the end of May. Watch the trailer featuring interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals below!

The energetic wartime musical about three sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City, features thrilling music by Leonard Bernstein with playful lyrics and book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show's celebrated score includes a number of musical theatre standards, including "Come Up to My Place," "I Can Cook, Too," "Some Other Time," and "New York, New York."

ON THE TOWN stars Drew Barber as Gabey, Luke Grayson as Chip, Bryce Williamson as Ozzie, Samantha Lane as Clair, Emma Kate Farlow as Ivy, Dana Higgins as Hildy, Ally Copeland as Madame Dilly, Ryan Smith as Judge Pitkin, and Caroline Newbern as Lucy Schmeeler. The cast also includes: Mary Catherine Abowd (Dance Captain, Ivy U/S), Nalani Adams (Turnstiles Announcer), Macie Bruderer, Chiara Bulkin, Ryan Caraway (Tom), Maya Diaz, Zach Feeney (Dance Captain, Ozzie U/S), Katherine Ferrell (Claire U/S), Elise V. Friderich, Charlotte Glenn, Tjay Groce, Lauren Jewell (Wanda Figment), Jacob Kim, Kindle Martin, Rhylee Mirus (Hildy U/S), Amelia NeSmith, Liz Olaribigbe (Diana Dream), Tsumari Patterson (Gabey U/S, Subway Bill Poster, Master of Ceremonies), Gabe Payne (Chip U/S, Mr. S. Superman, Rajah Bimmy), Wren Peppers, Kenya Perry (Flossie), Sati Rogerson (Andy), Broderick Santiago, Sophia Sharma (Little Old Lady), Isadora Simoes.

ON THE TOWN will be performed in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:00pm, Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Click here to purchase $25 general admission tickets.

