VIDEO: Director Alexis Woodard On DO YOU LOVE THE DARK?

Alexis Woodard is the Spelman Leadership Fellow and director of the Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young production DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? Hear about the inspiration for DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? and why littles ones will love this new show.

Performances of DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? will now run February 24 - March 13, 2022 in the Selig Family Black Box Theatre, and IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN will be staged outdoors at the Woodruff Arts Center on Sifly Plaza March 31 - April 24, 2022. In addition, the Alliance's annual Toddler Takeover festival will return April 30 - May 1, 2022.

Inspired by the picture book of the same name by Maya Lawrence with illustrations by R. Gregory Christie, DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? invites little ones ages 2-5 and their caregivers on a theatrical journey filled with interactive shadow play. Director and Spelman Leadership Fellow Alexis Woodard shares, "Maya Lawrence has given us an awe-inspiring tale demonstrating that, no matter your age, we can conquer any fear by leading with empathy and love. Exploring the theatrical life of DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? for our youngest audiences has pushed me to think beyond limits and make magic."

The cast of the Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young production of DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? features Jessenia Ingram (Alliance: HANDS UP), Brittani Minnieweather (Alliance: IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN), and Zuri Petteway. The creative team for DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? includes Director Alexis Woodard (Alliance: HANDS UP), Assistant Director Raiyon Hunter, Production Designer Kat Conley, Sound Designer Jeremiah Davison, Lighting Designer Jiajing Qi, Costume Designer Ashley Soliman, Puppet Consultant Jake Krakovsky, and Stage Manager Autumn Stephens.

DO YOU LOVE THE DARK? will be presented in the Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre February 24 - March 13, 2022. Tickets and information are available at alliancetheatre.org/lovedark.

IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN, originally planned for March 2020, will finally perform to live audiences in an immersive outdoor production for little ones ages newborn to 5 years. Adapted from the picture book of the same name written by Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett Jr. with illustrations by Radcliffe Bailey, families will step into a visual feast and discover the one superpower that fuels Granny's garden. "Experiencing IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN on the Sifly Piazza truly brings this multi-sensory show to life. We can smell the grass below our feet, feel the wind through our hair, and practically taste the sunshine!" says Head of Youth & Family Programs Olivia Aston Bosworth.

Performing IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN are Brittani Minnieweather (Alliance: DO YOU LOVE THE DARK?), Stephanie Friedman (Alliance: EDWARD FOOTE), and Caleb Baumann (Alliance: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, WINNIE THE POOH). The creative team for IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN includes Director Rosemary Newcott, Composer Riley Schatz, Production Designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer Sydney Roberts, and Stage Manager Autumn Stephens.

IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN will be presented outdoors at the Woodruff Arts Center March 31 - April 24, 2022. Tickets and information are available at alliancetheatre.org/grannysgarden.

The Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young 10th anniversary season will close with the return of Toddler Takeover April 30 - May 1, 2022. This two-day festival children from birth through 5 years old will feature performances of the Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young, art-making at the High Museum of Art, outdoor dance performances by Terminus Dance with music by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, and much more.

Tickets for TODDLER TAKEOVER will be available in March 2022. More information is available at alliancetheatre.org/production/2021-22/toddler-takeover-2022.