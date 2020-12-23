Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Creates Virtual 'Ode to Joy' Performance

The Orchestra received more than 800 submissions.

Dec. 23, 2020  

With Atlanta's Symphony Hall shut down, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra put out a call for submissions from musicians to virtually perform "Ode To Joy."

The Orchestra received more than 800 submissions, 11 ALIVE reports.

"We would have loved to include everyone, but it was impossible," said the head of the symphony's Youth Orchestra, Jerry Hou. "So we pulled a sampling that showed the range of entries that we received for the final montage, and as we celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday, this seemed like a perfect tribute. So thank you, Atlanta for joining us on this journey."

Check out the completed video below!

VIDEO: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Creates Virtual 'Ode to Joy' Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You