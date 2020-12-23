VIDEO: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Creates Virtual 'Ode to Joy' Performance
The Orchestra received more than 800 submissions.
With Atlanta's Symphony Hall shut down, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra put out a call for submissions from musicians to virtually perform "Ode To Joy."
The Orchestra received more than 800 submissions, 11 ALIVE reports.
"We would have loved to include everyone, but it was impossible," said the head of the symphony's Youth Orchestra, Jerry Hou. "So we pulled a sampling that showed the range of entries that we received for the final montage, and as we celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday, this seemed like a perfect tribute. So thank you, Atlanta for joining us on this journey."
Check out the completed video below!
