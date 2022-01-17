VIDEO: Alliance Theatre Holds Virtual Performance for Martin Luther King Day 2022

The Alliance Theatre performed Power in the Pulse: Can You Feel It? A Virtual Performance for King Day 2022.

The performance was created in collaboration with Pearl Cleage, Distinguished Artist in Residence, and was directed by Patrick McColery.

Watch the full performance below!

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with the young artists of the Alliance Theatre's 20th Anniversary Palefsky Collision Project as they reimagine their 2021 summer performance What Makes You Think I'm Alone? A Meditation on Marvin, inspired by Marvin Gaye's legendary album What's Going On, through the lens of the letters to Dr. King. The performance is directed by Patrick McColery in collaboration with playwright Pearl Cleage.

For three weeks each summer, the Alliance Theatre assembles a diverse group of 20 teenagers from metro Atlanta to explore and unpack a classic text under the guidance of a professional playwright and director. Through improvisational exercises, oral history, choreography, the individual performing talents they possess, and their writing, the teenagers create a new piece inspired by the classic text but perceived through their own utterly unique and contemporary prism. The Palefsky Collision Project affords teens a unique theatrical experience and gives them ownership of a performance at the Alliance. It also gives students validity - confidence in their talents, strength for the future, and power in their decisions.

Through this dynamic project, metro Atlanta teens create theater for and about themselves by "colliding" with a dramatic text, reinforcing the idea that theater can address their particular ideas and feelings.

For more information, call 404.733.4700 or email collision.project@alliancetheatre.org.