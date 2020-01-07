UWG Theatre Company Presents BLOOD AT THE ROO

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company begins the second part of its Rise Above season with a gripping story of prejudice and fighting against racism with Blood at the Root, written by Dominique Morisseau.

This provocative play, based on the true story of the Jena Six in Louisiana, explores the complicated and destructive history of racial violence in this country. When three nooses are hung on a tree outside of a Louisiana high school, it's up to another generation to rise above the evils of racism. This show examines miscarriages of justice, racial double standards, and the crisis in relations between men and women of all classes.

Blood at the Root will have a final dress and community preview open to the public at the Townsend Center for the Performing Arts' Richard L. Dangle Theatre Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 pm for a discounted ticket price of $3.

This unique retelling, directed by senior Theatre major Akeria Gant, takes the stage Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 pm, runs until Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm, and closes with a matinee performance on Sunday, February 23 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are free for UWG students with their ID, $10 for the general public, and $7 for seniors. For more ticket information, please call 678-839-4722.





