Traditional Americana and Contemporary Sounds Collide with June Violet Bell Concert at Elm Street

On June 1st the eclectic and innovative duo Violet Bell make their way to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series. The eighth installment in the inaugural outdoor concert series combines the traditional Americana style with hints of rock, folk, soul, and classical music for a truly unique listening experience.

Described as having "atmospheric, captivating vocals," the "Durham duo Violet Bell puts an avant-garde twist on traditional roots music," (IndyWeekly). On stage and in the studio, the energy between duo Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez is fiery, intimate, and intuitive. The two share a mutual love of rock, hip-hop and R&B that finds its way into their traditionally rooted music. Their live performances showcase intricate musicianship as well as a focus on the beauty of music.

Based out of Durham, the pair have played shows from Montreal to Miami since forming in 2016, resulting in a strong onstage chemistry. Violet Bell was an official showcasing artist at Americanafest 2018 and has been presented at venues such as The Center for the Study of the American South, Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival, the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, the Beaufort Music Festival, Folk Alliance International, and many more. "This duo takes the traditional bluegrass sound and turns it completely on its head," says Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street's Executive Director. Brazelton adds that "Lizzy will sing a set and Omar will do something completely unexpected with the violin to add depth and complexity to their performance. It's so much fun to experience live right in front of you!"

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, June 1st at 7:30pm. Additionally, the artists will offer a free talkback opportunity on songwriting and musicianship at 4:00pm, courtesy of South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. Violet Bell is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that features playful musicianship and original pieces. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You