Topher Payne's MORNINGSIDE to Open At Rome Little Theatre

Set in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta, "Morningside" explores the complex challenges of modern Southern women.

Feb. 7, 2022  

The worst baby shower ever is coming to Rome Little Theatre February 11-20. Billed as "The Women" meets "Steel Magnolias" meets "The Real Housewives," the show is "Morningside," and it's by award-winning Atlanta playwright Topher Payne. Payne also made news last year with his series "Topher Fixed It" in which he offered alternate versions of classic children's books including "The Giving Tree" and "The Rainbow Fish."

"I am extremely honored to be directing Morningside and to have the opportunity to be in the same room with an incredible group of talented actors," Stewart says. "Their commitment to the project and to one another is inspiring. Morningside is full of hilarious one-liners, relatable pop culture references, and storylines with depth. Morningside is everything you want in a play and everything you didn't know you needed."

The play is recommended for ages 13 and up because of adult themes and language. Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests regardless of vaccination status.

"Morningside" runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m., and Sundays at 2:30p.m. February 11-20 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St., Rome, GA 30161. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.romelittletheatre.com.

