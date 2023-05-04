Tony Nominee Joshua Henry Brings BROADWAY IN THE WOODS To Art Farm This Month

In December 2022, Joshua gave a critically acclaimed performance as 'Gaston' in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" live on ABC.
Join us as Art Farm welcomes GRAMMY Award-winning performer and recording artist Joshua Henry to our Broadway in the Woods series.
Best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as 'Aaron Burr' in the cultural phenomenon, HAMILTON. In December 2022, Joshua gave a critically acclaimed performance as 'Gaston' in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" live on ABC.
Joshua's debut album GROW is available worldwide on all streaming platforms, and his highly anticipated second studio album is set for release in spring 2023. He is a BMG recording artist and recently opened for Diana Ross at The Hollywood Bowl. On screen he starred as 'Roger Bart' in the Academy Award-nominated film tick, tick...BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Most recently, Joshua starred in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods, for which he won a GRAMMY Award for his performance as a principal vocalist on the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording.
Date: May 20, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Ticket Price: $150-200
Location: Wildflower Meadow at Serenbe. 10690 Hutcheson Ferry Rd Chatt Hills, GA. 30268
*Free Art Farm Beverage with Ticket Purchase
